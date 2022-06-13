Shelter will be provided to Kwa Mai Mai fire victims - Phalatse
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that shelter would be provided to the victims of a fire that saw hundreds of homes destroyed in an informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai.
The blaze, which broke out on Sunday in the densely populated community, tore through more than 400 structures.
At least one person died in the incident and one other was injured.
Residents were forced to flee their homes as the fire spread from shack to shack.
Phalatse was in the area on Sunday with city officials.
Desperate residents of Kwa Mai Mai tried to save their belongings, while others barely escaped with their lives as the early morning fire engulfed their homes.
As temperatures start to drop and more people are left destitute, the City of Johannesburg has promised to intervene.
Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that shelter would be provided, however, she said that a permanent solution could take up to at least two weeks.
"It is the housing department that needs to get the site ready where shacks will be erected for the affected individuals. That's not going to happen today, there needs to be a week. In the meantime, they will be housed in a community development facility nearby," the mayor said.
Last year, at least nine people died in a fire that gutted a building in the same community.
This article first appeared on EWN : Shelter will be provided to Kwa Mai Mai fire victims - Phalatse
Source : @mphophalatse1/Twitter
