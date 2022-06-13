Ramaphosa should set a precedent and bow out - political analyst Ongama Mtimka
Political analyst Ongama Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery.
The discussion oabout the theft of $4 million at the president's farm is raging on with some calling for him to resign as the first citizen of the country while others say let the law take its course.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mtimka says Ramaphosa should not finish his term deliberately because it is the right thing to do.
While the sale of game may help explain some of the monies that were said to have been stolen, it doesn't explain the preference of keeping cash and second the foreign exchange for what would appear to be a long time than is required.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
If you are found to have broken the law one way or another it makes sense that you set a new precedent that has not been seen in our politics where instead of hiding behind legalistic terms and defences, [set one] one on the basis of ethics and morality actually bow out.Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains
Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants Shamila Batohi to testify
The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at Khumalo's home who was his girlfriend at the time.Read More
Saps top cop accused of fraud, corruption
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka who has the details.Read More
Hundreds of homes flooded in parts of WC as heavy rains continue
Residents of Langa, in Cape Town, are already feeling the devastating effects caused by the heavy rains.Read More
There's some promising movement in extradition of the Bushiris
John Perlman spoke to foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius about what we could see in this case.Read More
Smile and wave: David Sejobe spreads hope on Randburg streets
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to David Sejobe about his cycling journey to Venda and 702 landers walk the talk.Read More
AfriForum bays for EFF's blood in 'kill the boer' song case
Closing arguments in the case took place in the Equality Court, sitting in the Johannesburg High Court.Read More
Gift of the Givers on KZN flood relief: 'Not much movement at all'
Mandy Wiener speaks to the founder of Gift Of The Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on the progress of the KwaZulu-Natal flood relief.Read More
Presidential council to rope in private sector to help struggling SOEs - Gordhan
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan speaks to Clement Manyathela about the work done by the SOE council.Read More
More from Politics
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through
Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the president.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?
Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with information to attack a sitting President he does not favour.Read More
Office of Chief Justice to probe R225m IT contract linked to former officials
The office says it will not be commenting further on the story until it has gathered all the evidence.Read More
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile of her office but rather created unnecessary controversy and reputational damage.Read More
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula
The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA
The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.Read More
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'
Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.Read More
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions
Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour.Read More