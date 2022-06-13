WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: New work rule punishing late arrivals goes viral

The Killers had to pause their concert to tend to a 67-year-old crowd surfer after the audience dropped him.

Lead singer Brandon Flowers noticed what was happening and went down to meet Billy who told Flowers he was enjoying himself.

Watch the videos below:

What a night #billy what a guy pic.twitter.com/Nd83erVwV6 — Nat lee (@nat_leewhite) June 12, 2022

Credit to my boyfriend who took this video!! You go, Billy!!! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/oimkrMGf58 — Glo OP (@gloaurora) June 11, 2022

Listen to what else has gone viral: