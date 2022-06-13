WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral
The Killers had to pause their concert to tend to a 67-year-old crowd surfer after the audience dropped him.
Lead singer Brandon Flowers noticed what was happening and went down to meet Billy who told Flowers he was enjoying himself.
Watch the videos below:
What a night #billy what a guy pic.twitter.com/Nd83erVwV6— Nat lee (@nat_leewhite) June 12, 2022
Credit to my boyfriend who took this video!! You go, Billy!!! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/oimkrMGf58— Glo OP (@gloaurora) June 11, 2022
