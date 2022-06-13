New work rule punishing late arrivals goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral

A new office rule has stirred up a conversation on social media.

A boss at a company has been called for the extreme rule that punished staff harshly for being even one minute late to work.

Read the note below:

When you know its time to quit. pic.twitter.com/PxLyJQucgp — CleverMonster ✊🏿🇭🇹 (@CleverMonsterCT) June 10, 2022

Listen to what else has gone viral: