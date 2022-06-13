New work rule punishing late arrivals goes viral
A new office rule has stirred up a conversation on social media.
A boss at a company has been called for the extreme rule that punished staff harshly for being even one minute late to work.
Read the note below:
When you know its time to quit. pic.twitter.com/PxLyJQucgp— CleverMonster ✊🏿🇭🇹 (@CleverMonsterCT) June 10, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/shocked_office.html
