Today at 20:10
Medical Matters- When a child does not get enough food, what happens to their growth and the development of their brain?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Chantel Witten - Lecturer at University of Free State
Marcus Solomon Co-founder of the Children's Resource Centre and Conveyor of the Children's Right to Food and Nutrition
Today at 21:05
News and Current Affairs- Unpacking Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation bundle with Mzilikazi wa Afrika
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mzilikazi Wa Africa
Today at 22:05
Imagining South Africa without ANC
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
S'thembiso S'thembiso Msomi Editor of the Sunday Times
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Ramaphosa farm theft: Suspect admits to gold smuggling, denies Phala Phala theft

13 June 2022 10:39 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Corruption
Arthur Fraser
Refilwe Moloto
investigative journalism
TimesLive
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Phala Phala
Aron Hyman

Refilwe Moloto interviews TimesLive investigative journalist, Aron Hyman.

The questions around the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm are piling up.

TimesLive investigative journalist Aron Hyman investigated the backgrounds of the men alleged to have robbed the farm, only to be intimidated, tortured and bribed to not speak about the theft.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Limpopo elective conference on 5 June 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

One of the men, Erkki Shikongo, admits to being a criminal but denies involvement in the theft from Ramaphosa’s farm.

Co-accused Urbanus Shaumbwako is facing charges for fleeing a roadblock and then being caught with firearms registered to Namibian police.

The first case cropped up in 2020, as an illegal border crossing by Imanuwela David, one of five men named by Arthur Fraser as being part of the raid on Phala Phala.

The other four were Erkki Shikongo, Urbanus Shaumbwako, Petrus Muhekeni and Petrus Afrikaner.

The Namibian police found in David’s possession a Tag Hauer watch worth N$28,000, a Rolex watch worth N$280,000 and a gold chain worth N$163,000, plus eleven US$100 notes.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Hyman about what he has discovered about the Namibian suspects (scroll up to listen).

These alleged thieves… who stole $4 million, may have spent the money in Namibia… They were crossing between South Africa and Namibia a lot… David was trying to get out of South Africa… All the accused are linked to the physical robbery, according to Arthur Fraser’s affidavit…

Aron Hyman, investigative journalist - TimesLive

RELATED: Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa

Erkki Shikongo… makes a lot of admissions… He gives an alibi… We feel there are gaps in his story… He was buying properties… But he told me that R2 million was… from gold he smuggled… It appears that… there’s been a lot of interest in Erkki Shikongo and his network by officials looking into the Phala Phala theft…

Aron Hyman, investigative journalist - TimesLive

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramaphosa farm theft: Suspect admits to gold smuggling, denies Phala Phala theft




