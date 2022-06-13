Home Affairs urges South Africans to refrain from selling their identities
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has cautioned South Africans against selling their identities as this has negative implications on their futures.
Motsoaledi said a Pakistani kingpin has been recruiting South Africans to sell their identity details.
The operation means that a Pakistani national would use the South Africans identity on their passport but the photo would be that of the Pakistani.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Motsoaledi said people lose their status from such scams.
They go to a Home Affairs at night where the official is colluding with them. When they arrive they meet the Pakistani or Somali national, those are the ones we caught that's why I am quoting them, then the South African is asked to apply for a passport with the names, ID and fingerprints.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
What people don't know is that we are no longer taking the pictures the same way, our photos are not digitised, and the system works in such a way that all the photos in the national population register attributed to you are wiped out and the new photo takes over.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155929266_a-high-angle-shot-of-a-south-african-passport-and-some-cash-on-a-wooden-surface.html?vti=n1txd5nq55qkvs27c4-1-11
