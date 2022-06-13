Extradition of Guptas from UAE to SA expected to 'move quickly'





The extradition process of Atul and Rajesh Gupta is expected to begin following a red notice alert from Interpol that saw them getting arrested in Dubai last Monday.

UAE's (United Arab Emirates) Khaleej Times senior editor, Mazhar Farooqui said the country's justice ministry had ensured that the extradition of the brothers would move quickly.

For the first time, the minister of justice here went on record to say that they will put all the stops, and which is a significant statement from him and they will cooperate with agencies in South Africa to have them sent. Mazhar Farooqui, senior editor - Khaleej Times

Farooqui added that three judges would preside over the Gupta extradition in Dubai.

From what I can understand is that it's going to be a long protracted legal battle because when extradition matters are heard, there is special tribunal of three judges that hears all extradition matters...so it depends how strong South Africa puts up its case. Mazhar Farooqui, senior editor - Khaleej Times

As far we know now, they are behind bars, they are in a prison, which jail? We don’t know, and it could be a central prison or one of the police stations here, where they are in custody along wit here with other criminals. Mazhar Farooqui, senior editor - Khaleej Times

