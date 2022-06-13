Family Matters: how to manage being an older parent
There is no right or wrong time to start a family.
The decision to have children is a big one and should happen when it works in your favour.
However, having children later in life can come with its own unique benefits and challenges.
Clement Manyathela spoke to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha about the dynamics of being an older parent.
She said while everyone’s parenting experience may be different, a common experience for older parents is struggling to navigate the generational gap.
When a parent is much older it can be difficult to relate to children growing up in a completely different world of technological advancement - among other things.
It can in some cases also cause struggles for children. One listener called in and mentioned that he was born to older parents who passed away when he was still quite young.
On the positive side, an older parent has more life experience - which can mean they are better able to help with issues or give advice.
In addition to this, an older parent is likely to be in a better financial position and more grounded in their life - which can create a stable upbringing and environment for children.
While becoming a parent when you are older can be a different experience to being a younger parent, your age does not have to define your parenting style.
The tip I can give to parents parenting at an older age is to not allow your age to be to be a stumbling block in any way, on any thing... yes age does have a place in the world but not to allow age to get in the way of the type of parent you want to be.Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144496325_happy-african-american-family-with-kids-watching-funny-tv-show-or-movie-eating-popcorn-snack-happy-d.html
