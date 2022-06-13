Presidential council to rope in private sector to help struggling SOEs - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that private sector has been roped in to assist some of the struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) with financial and business assessment.
President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Council in June 2020 to strengthen governance of the struggling entities.
Gordhan told Clement Manyathela that some of the struggling entities will receive intervention from the private sector.
What the council has done in addition is to mobilise private sector’s resources in terms of financial and business analysis who can go into some of the SOEs and do an independent analysis and assessment of where these SOEs stands and how viable they are and some of them are being implemented as well.Pravin Gordhan, Minister - Public Enterprises
When asked about the continuous blackouts by Eskom, Gordhan claimed that some policies and alleged state capture contributed to the current crisis faced at the power utility.
Once again, our apologies for the interruptions for the normal lives of businesses but I think I need to be frank as the President has said in one of his weekly newsletters that some of our acquisition of additional energy should have happened in the 2000s and it didn’t, and he describes them as policy missteps.Pravin Gordhan, Minister - Public Enterprises
Then you have a period of state capture during which there were all sorts of claims made by those who were involved in partnering with the very same Gupta’s in one form or another and so you come to a period where financial institutions and others that will not provide funding for power stations.Pravin Gordhan, Minister - Public Enterprises
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
