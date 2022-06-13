Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through
Civil society organisation, Defend our Democracy has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to be open about the controversial Phala Phala farm robbery in Limpopo.
Ramaphosa's farm burglary, which happened in 2020, allegedly resulted in the theft of millions of dollars from the farm.
Mandy Weiner interviewed the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Nthla, on what prompted the call for transparency from the president.
The reverend said the president owed it to South Africans to play open cards about how his presidency was launched on the premise of transparency.
He added that Ramaphosa must tell them the truth.
With uncertainty about the exact amount of money that was allegedly stolen from the farm, Nthla said churches and civil society organisations rallied to confront the matter.
He noted the head of state's attempts to hold corrupt politicians to account saying he must follow through with the same approach concerning what happened at his Phala Phala farm.
He has made all the right moves with regards to fighting corruption. There are people who are beginning to be charged as a result. He should follow through on his promises.Rev Moss Ntlha, Defend our Democracy convenor
Listen to the full audio below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ForDemocracySA/photos/a.106636018168376/108570671308244/
