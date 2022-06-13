Smile and wave: David Sejobe spreads hope on Randburg streets





Sometimes it takes a smile or a wave to make someone's day.

Those who visit MultiChoice headquarters in Randburg or drive along that route are met with a bright smile and wave that last the whole day.

Many people have been tweeting and raving about Fidelity security guard, David Sejobe, who is always in a happy mood.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Sejobe says he thanks God for all that he has.

When I see somebody, I see the image of God, so there is no use to let the image of God pass without shouting or waving, or smiling. You have to try to do whatever you can to make my God happy because that is the image of God. David Sejobe, Security guard - Fidelity Service Group at MultiChoice

Sejobe cycles from Orange Farm to Randburg daily when going to work.

He says in honour of his father, who inspired him to cycle when he was diagnosed with diabetes and asthma, he will be cycling from Randburg to Venda for his father's tombstone unveiling.

Sejobe says from Orange Farm to Randburg is just two hours and that is a piece of cake.

He bought me a bike, I cycled for about 20 minutes and when I got off, I tested myself and it seemed to be working. I continued as it seemed to be working. All those deadly diseases are gone. David Sejobe, Security guard - Fidelity Service Group at MultiChoice

You just pass one toll gate from Orange Farm to Randburg and I spend 12 hours standing and smiling. David Sejobe, Security guard - Fidelity Service Group at MultiChoice

702 landers joined in the fun and walked the talk.

CEO of Fidelity Service Group Wahl Bartmann says Sejobe always goes the extra mile in everything he does.

We will have a support vehicle assisting him to the site, with lights and cycling gear. We will also have a chopper following him. He will be issued a GoPro to film the journey. Wahl Bartmann, CEO - Fidelity Services Group

MultiChoice Group did not want to be left behind. Its senior manager for reputation, Clayton Cohen, says Sejobe always has a story to tell and they want to be part of the journey.

We will be sending him off and presenting him with a brand new bike on behalf of SuperSport with all the accessories. SuperSport will be travelling with him to actually shoot that story. Clayton Cohen, Senior manager for Reputation - MultiChoice

And of course, that is not all, what would a cycling story be without the Cycle Lab chipping in?

Cycling expert, coach and founder at Cycle Lab, Andrew McLean, says a proper set-up will be done to ensure a smooth journey for Sejobe.

We will service his bike and make sure he has proper nutrition so he doesn't waste time looking for food on the trip. Andrew McLean, Cycling expert/coach and Founder at Cycle Lab

One of 702 listeners say Sejobe is an inspiration and has donated R2,500 on the spot.

Tweeps also reacted to the interview with Sejobe.

Honestly one of my favourite moments in radio to date. Being able to do this!!!

David Sejobe is a phenomenal man who is so inspirational.



Thank you to Fidelity Group, MultiChoice&Cycle Lab for giving David more to honour his late father.@Radio702 #702Afternoons pic.twitter.com/UvDrBSpLTW — Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) June 13, 2022

Thank you so much for the heartwarming story of a truly lovely men. He sees God's creation in everyone, how we would like to be like him. May the Almighty grant him all his heart desires. Truly inspired😍🥰 — Kiki❤️🕯️🕊️ (@Maki_Motsepe) June 13, 2022

What an inspirational story of #DavidSejobe

May God bless him and protect him. He is a blessing to humanity. So often I say making difference doesn’t require money, only your heart of serving. I am so proud of Him. Thanks for the amazing lady who identified him. https://t.co/VPkC1lAHWz — Josh #AfricaRise (@JoshKalisa) June 13, 2022

Listening to the sweetest interview on @Radio702 about a security guard called David who works at Multichoice. So moved by his story I’m even teary eyed.



Yoh there are some really wholesome and inspiring people out there. — Mrs K (@Karabo_didi) June 13, 2022

