Like looking in a mirror: 7 international father/son duos that could be twins
JOHANNESBURG - Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there.
While many dads may look at their children and see pieces of themselves, there are some who look at their kids and practically see themselves from the past.
Here are seven international celebrity father and son duos who look so much alike, they might as well be looking in a mirror.
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr
This father and son acting pair have more than their name in common. They are practically the mirror image of each other. Both the Senior and the Junior Wayans made a name for themselves as comedy actors and even played father and son in an episode of the comedy Happy Endings.
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy
Eugene and Dan Levy can be easily recognised as father and son from their hit show Schitt's Creek. they not only starred in the show together, but also wrote and produced it with other members of the family. Clearly not only the similar looks run through this family, the talent runs just as strong.
Gordon Ramsay and Oscar Ramsay
The hot tempered British chef has five children but none look quite as much like their father as the young Oscar Ramsay, especially after his new haircut.
Ice Cube and O'Shea Jackson Jr.
O'Shea Jackson Jr. is the oldest son of the rapper Ice Cube and the two look so similar that Jackson debuted in his first feature film playing father in a biopic, Straight Outta Compton.
David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham
No family did a copy and paste look quite like the Beckhams. While all the Beckham boys bare striking similarities to their football star father, the resemblance between the oldest son and his father is especially uncanny.
Arnold Schwarznegger and Joseph Baena
The 74-year-old Terminator actor also has five children but his youngest, Joseph Baena bears the most striking resemblance, not only in looks but also in physique as Baena seems to following in his father's fitness footsteps.
Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks
The Forrest Gump actor is father to four children but his oldest son, Colin, could pass for his clone. The family resemblance can even be seen on screen as the duo played father and son in the movie The Great Buck Howard.
More from Lifestyle
Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads and sons who look alike
What greater joy is there than having a child that looks like a younger, 'blast from the past' version of you? These celebrity fathers don't have to imagine what that is like.Read More
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'
Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.Read More
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast
The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday.Read More
A song, a book and a dish with Lebo Lion
Wasanga Mehana spoke to podcaster and author Lebo Lion about her favourite song, book and dish.Read More
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in
Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner.Read More
'Idols' winner Luyolo Yiba bringing 'good energy and vibes' to Braam on Saturday
Clement Manyathela spoke to singer/songwriter, Luyolo Yiba.Read More
WATCH: Basketball player performing CPR on collapsed referee goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More