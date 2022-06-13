Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters- When a child does not get enough food, what happens to their growth and the development of their brain?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Chantel Witten - Lecturer at University of Free State
Marcus Solomon Co-founder of the Children's Resource Centre and Conveyor of the Children's Right to Food and Nutrition
Today at 21:05
News and Current Affairs- Unpacking Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation bundle with Mzilikazi wa Afrika
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mzilikazi Wa Africa
Today at 22:05
Imagining South Africa without ANC
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
S'thembiso S'thembiso Msomi Editor of the Sunday Times
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago. 13 June 2022 7:27 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants Shamila Batohi to testify The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at Khumalo's home who was his girlfriend at the time. 13 June 2022 5:59 PM
Saps top cop accused of fraud, corruption Mandy Wiener speaks to the Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka who has the details. 13 June 2022 5:45 PM
View all Local
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
Ramaphosa should set a precedent and bow out - political analyst Ongama Mtimka Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery. 13 June 2022 8:08 AM
View all Politics
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking. 13 June 2022 3:34 PM
SA fights for extradition of R22 billion Bitcoin scammer from Brazil Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen. 13 June 2022 12:56 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
View all Business
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100 Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and bud... 13 June 2022 5:38 PM
Family Matters: how to manage being an older parent Clement Manyathela spoke to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha about the dynamics of being an older parent. 13 June 2022 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the play... 11 June 2022 6:35 PM
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
View all Africa
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking. 13 June 2022 3:34 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100

13 June 2022 5:38 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
father's Day
affordable gifts
Under R100

Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and budget-friendly gifts just under R100.

JOHANNESBURG - As Father's Day draws close, don't miss out on the opportunity to make it extra special this year.

Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu - show your father appreciation with these thoughtful and budget-friendly gifts just under R100.

Here are five frugal but thoughtful gifts Dad will love:

'I’M AN AMAZING DAD' PRINTED APRON FOR R99.00

Warning: Dad might never take it off. This cute apron is the perfect excuse for him to prance around in it at family gatherings as he prepares the braai or cooks supper. It is also away to guarantee your spot as the favourite child.

Shop online here or get it from your nearest Crazy Store outlet.

GLAMOUR BEER GLASS FOR R89.00

Take it up a notch and gift Dad this ''form meets function'' beer drinking glass.

It is sealed with a golden finish and a narrow base to ensure his beer stays colder for longer. Give him a chance to tell you how much he cares over a cold pint of beer.

Tip: The tipsier he is the easier it is to ask for money.

Purchase it online or at your nearest @home store.

DIGITIME MEN'S PEDOMETER DIGITAL WATCH FOR R77.00

This simple black digital watch is an affordable and simple accessory dad will definitely appreciate.

It's 8cm x 8cm x 8cm design with a resin finish is perfect for the stereotypical no fuss father who appreciates practicality.

It also has 12 month warranty.

Order it online here.

BBQ GLOVE FOR R79.99

Chances are dad would never buy it for himself but will never touch a hot braai stand again without it.

Gift your father this Home n Leisure BBQ Glove set and ensure he keeps his hands protected in the summer and warm in winter.

You can order it online or visit a Crazy Store near you.

THE CLICHÉ 'BEST DAD EVER' DAILY MUG FROM TYPO'S AT R79.00

It's a cliché as old as time. All of the world's greatest fathers and their markers of success - the classic 'Best Dad' mug.

Couple this mug with his favourite cup of tea or coffee.- just the way he likes it. Also, bring out the tears and a short heartfelt message for extra effect.

Place your order online or make way to your closest Typo.


This article first appeared on EWN : Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100




13 June 2022 5:38 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
father's Day
affordable gifts
Under R100

More from Lifestyle

Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup

13 June 2022 5:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Matters: how to manage being an older parent

13 June 2022 12:33 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha about the dynamics of being an older parent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New work rule punishing late arrivals goes viral

13 June 2022 10:07 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic

12 June 2022 4:41 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Grief is a topic I wish I had learnt about earlier' - Adulting 101

12 June 2022 3:40 PM

Weekend Breakfast's Gugs Mhlungu spoke to the author of Adulting 101, Jen Thorpe, about her book on adulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'

12 June 2022 2:21 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How can emotions be addictive?

12 June 2022 12:23 PM

Gugu Mhlungu unpacks the phenomenon of emotional addiction with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents

11 June 2022 3:51 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about so-called Boomerang kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra warming hearts of classical music lovers

11 June 2022 1:31 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra CEO, Bongani Tembe, about the World Symphony Series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busting widespread myths about obesity

11 June 2022 12:40 PM

"Obesity as a chronic disease, which means that it's like high-blood pressure, diabetes, asthma...it is a disease. And just like any disease, it has classical signs and symptoms."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa farm theft: Suspect admits to gold smuggling, denies Phala Phala theft

Local Business

YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?

Opinion Politics

Presidential council to rope in private sector to help struggling SOEs - Gordhan

Local

Smile and wave: David Sejobe spreads hope on Randburg streets

Local

EWN Highlights

Judgment reserved in the EFF vs AfriForum case

13 June 2022 7:35 PM

Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains

13 June 2022 7:27 PM

Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100

13 June 2022 5:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA