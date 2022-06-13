Saps top cop accused of fraud, corruption
Brigadier Stephina Mahlangu - who currently serves in the South African Police Service (Saps) National Police Commissioner's Corporate Services office - was released on bail after being arrested for fraud, theft, corruption and forgery.
Mahlangu and seven others appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday morning.
Seven other suspects include business people Kishene Chetty, Kumarasen Prithiviraj, Salamina Khoza, Harry Milanzi, Abigayle Esau, Vutshilo Mulaudzi and Lorette Joubert.
The contracts were awarded between 2014 and 2017 for the procurement of toners, educational material and digital recording systems.
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says the arrest of Mahlangu over the past weekend is another stern warning to Saps officials participating in acts of corruption.
They have since being granted bail of R3000 each and the matter will return to court 29th June 2022 and at the heart of this is not a stand-alone arrest we are doing but cleaning up the system and definitely more arrests in the coming week.Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson - Investigating Directorate
These several arrests that we have done in the past couple weeks, this is for us in order to rid the state more particularly in terms of police services of any corruption as well as illegality.Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson - Investigating Directorate
