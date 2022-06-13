



Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, the host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Fifa acknowledges that Qatar is a “conservative country” but says it is “committed to delivering an inclusive experience that is welcoming, safe and accessible to all”.

Despite assurances, there is growing international concern about the rights of gay people attending the event.

Doha, Qatar. (Image by Image by Konevi from Pixabay.)

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley (skip to 5:30).

Various countries are speaking out… The technical director of Germany’s team has described the treatment of gay people in Qatar as ‘absolutely unacceptable’. He’s wondering why football authorities chose Qatar to host this event. John Adderley, international correspondent

Some of the Welsh team staff… are not going, in protest against Qatar’s stance on gay rights… John Adderley, international correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup