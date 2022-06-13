There's some promising movement in extradition of the Bushiris
It seems there has been a “flutter of movement” in the extradition case of self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife from their home country of Malawi.
John Perlman spoke to foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius about what we could see in this case.
Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were arrested in South Africa in 2020 for fraud and money laundering, but they fled to Malawi later that same year.
According to Fabricius, there were significant delays in the extradition process because of the pandemic and it being unclear whether witnesses in South Africa would be able to testify in person in court.
It appears that progress has been made in this case and there appears to be cooperation between the Malawian prosecuting authority and the South African authorities.
My impression is that the Malawian authorities are cooperating, so what you are seeing in the legal proceedings in Malawi, as far as I can tell, is their prosecuting authority pretty much acting on behalf of ours.Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist
Source : @psbushiri/Twitter
