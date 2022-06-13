Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways
EGYPT- Al Ahly have announced that they've parted ways with coach Pitso Mosimane after a successful 20 months in charge of the Egyptian giants.
The Egyptian football club made the announcement on Tuesday after the South African coach held a meeting with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.
"The club’s president Manhoud El Khatib held a meeting with the chairman of the Al Ahly football company, Yassin Mansour, the club’s board member Hossam Ghaly and the planning committee members to discuss Mosimane’s future with the club.
"During the meeting, they all decided that he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he managed to accomplish during the previous period," said the club in a release.
He joined in September 2020 from Mamelodi Sundowns, and during his time there won the Egyptian Premier League as well as back-to-back CAF Champions League titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
"However, during the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and that he is satisfied with the achievement he managed to accomplish with the club.
"Later on, Mosimane’s decision was discussed, and it was decided to approve his request to part ways with the club and to thank him for the achievement that he accomplished with the club," added the statement.
Al Ahly And Mosimane Agree To Part Ways 🔴 pic.twitter.com/mUjPHParyH— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) June 13, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways
Source : @Masandawana/Twitter.
More from Sport
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series
The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the players as the Springboks prepare for a challenging international season.Read More
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp
Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming three-match series against Wales.Read More
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections?
Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done well since.Read More
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela
Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football in South Africa.Read More
WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'No one was expecting this' - Boxing SA mourns Simiso Buthelezi's passing
Boxing SA acting CEO Eric Sithole says they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.Read More
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms
Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections.Read More
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Africa
How much life insurance do you really need?
A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance.Read More
How your morning coffee can help the environment
Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how:Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine
Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show.Read More
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.Read More
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration?
Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and University of Johannesburg associate professor of political science and international relations David Monyae.Read More
AU continental passport could boost travel but it still hasn't materialised
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group.Read More
'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'
Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.Read More