Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways

13 June 2022 4:56 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Egypt
Pitso Mosimane
Al Ahly

It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.

EGYPT- Al Ahly have announced that they've parted ways with coach Pitso Mosimane after a successful 20 months in charge of the Egyptian giants.

The Egyptian football club made the announcement on Tuesday after the South African coach held a meeting with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.

"The club’s president Manhoud El Khatib held a meeting with the chairman of the Al Ahly football company, Yassin Mansour, the club’s board member Hossam Ghaly and the planning committee members to discuss Mosimane’s future with the club.

"During the meeting, they all decided that he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he managed to accomplish during the previous period," said the club in a release.

He joined in September 2020 from Mamelodi Sundowns, and during his time there won the Egyptian Premier League as well as back-to-back CAF Champions League titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

"However, during the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and that he is satisfied with the achievement he managed to accomplish with the club.

"Later on, Mosimane’s decision was discussed, and it was decided to approve his request to part ways with the club and to thank him for the achievement that he accomplished with the club," added the statement.


This article first appeared on EWN : Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways




