



The rand continued to trade weaker against major currencies on Monday.

Global rise in inflation is behind the weakening of the rand.

The USA and South Africa are likely to see interest hikes in a bid to ward off inflation.

Picture: 123rf

The rand continued to lose ground to major currencies on Monday amid rising inflation in the USA.

The rand started the trading week at R15.97, down 2.9% on Friday's opening level of R15.50.

The rise in inflation could prompt the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to hike interest rates once more.

In May, Sarb raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%.

The hike took the prime lending rate to 8.25%.

Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB says rising global inflation is behind the weakening of the South African currency.

More than 60 global central banks have raised rates this year, and obviously every central bank at this point in time is trying to tackle the ever persistent inflation that is squeezing households. Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB

The next meeting next month will obviously be driven around what happens in terms of global sentiment and developments that are happening from a global perspective. Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB

Some of the market surveys talk about potentially a 70% chance of a US recession next year, and that obviously has hit equity markets. Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May