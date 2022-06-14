Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May
- The rand continued to trade weaker against major currencies on Monday.
- Global rise in inflation is behind the weakening of the rand.
- The USA and South Africa are likely to see interest hikes in a bid to ward off inflation.
The rand continued to lose ground to major currencies on Monday amid rising inflation in the USA.
The rand started the trading week at R15.97, down 2.9% on Friday's opening level of R15.50.
The rise in inflation could prompt the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to hike interest rates once more.
In May, Sarb raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%.
The hike took the prime lending rate to 8.25%.
Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB says rising global inflation is behind the weakening of the South African currency.
More than 60 global central banks have raised rates this year, and obviously every central bank at this point in time is trying to tackle the ever persistent inflation that is squeezing households.Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB
The next meeting next month will obviously be driven around what happens in terms of global sentiment and developments that are happening from a global perspective.Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB
Some of the market surveys talk about potentially a 70% chance of a US recession next year, and that obviously has hit equity markets.Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jjvallee/jjvallee1909/jjvallee190900003/131636710-inflation-ahead-caution-sign-blue-sky-background.jpg
More from Business
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth
Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate youth unemployment in the country.Read More
How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions
Lester Kiewit speaks to the managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bissett, about the latest in the world of airport activations.Read More
The importance of raising a ‘money saver’ generation
You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.Read More
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More