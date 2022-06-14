Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends
- Sibanye-Stillwater and its employees were locked in a three month wage dispute
- Workers were locked out of the company's gold mine operations since March
- The mining company has since reached an agreement with worker unions
Sibanye-Stillwater is looking to restart operations at it's gold mines in South Africa after signing a a three-year wage agreement to bring an end to a three month wage deadlock.
Two trade unions, the National Union of Mineworkers and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union had agreed on a wage deal with the company.
The mining company seemed like it would not budge on its offer, locking out its employees from its gold operations since the strike began in March.
Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard says in the end Sibanye-Stillwater would've given into wage demands and paid more than it initially wanted to.
Sibanye-Stillwater signs three-year wage agreement and uplifts lockout at its SA gold operations— Sibanye-Stillwater (@SIBSTILL) June 13, 2022
Group CEO Neal Froneman commented: “We look forward to restarting our South African gold operations for the benefit of all stakeholders.”https://t.co/775W1Gj1ym
They are paying more but they could probably afford it.Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick
All eyes will now be on the platinum wage talks and in the PGM sector.Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick
I think the point is that Sibanye can't plead poverty.Ed Stoddard, Journalist - Business Maverick
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends
More from Business
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth
Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate youth unemployment in the country.Read More
How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions
Lester Kiewit speaks to the managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bissett, about the latest in the world of airport activations.Read More
The importance of raising a ‘money saver’ generation
You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.Read More
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More