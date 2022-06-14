'Stop lending people money, they won't pay you back' tweet goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Parents left mortified as son poops in display toilet
We all lend a hand here and there but most times the money never seems to come back.
A tweet from @richiesxn have gone viral with people agreeing that lending people money is a bad idea.
Read the thread below:
Stop lending money to people. They won’t pay you back.— richie (@richiesxn) June 13, 2022
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/online_twitter_dark.html?oriSearch=online+twitter&sti=njz9nhtwd1o762duzi|&mediapopup=113070540
More from Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in
Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner.Read More
'Idols' winner Luyolo Yiba bringing 'good energy and vibes' to Braam on Saturday
Clement Manyathela spoke to singer/songwriter, Luyolo Yiba.Read More
WATCH: Basketball player performing CPR on collapsed referee goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time
The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.Read More