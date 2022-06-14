'Policy, legal framework for industrial hemp and cannabis are complex'





The new policy head for South Africa's cannabis industry Garth Strachan says the government has moved slowly in creating the legal framework to protect large-scale black farmers in rural areas.

In February, when he delivered the State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would review the policy and framework for industrial hemp and cannabis - which are aimed at attracting investment and creating jobs.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Strachan says many South African families have been making a living from growing cannabis.

The question is how do we ensure a regulatory and legislative framework to protect the interests of rural families, brings them into a regulative environment at the same time, securing investment in primary production in medicinal and pharmaceutical applications. Garth Strachan, policy head - SA's cannabis industry

This is a complex framework that is required. I think we need to be careful that we don't take missteps - which close the door on commercialisation. Garth Strachan, policy head - SA's cannabis industry

Listen to the full interview below: