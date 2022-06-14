Calling music lovers: The 2022 Fếte de la Musique festival returns to Joburg
Music lovers unite because the 2022 Fếte de la Musique is back in Joburg after a two-year hiatus with its eleventh edition and promises to be better than ever, hosting twenty-seven musical acts across six stages.
The festival, which is also known as World Music Day, takes place simultaneously at four venues around the city 18 June and has become one of the leading platform for upcoming artists across the country.
Cultural attaché and deputy director of the French Institute of South Africa Sophie Boule said that the line-up for the event was crucial in its creation, choosing twenty-two upcoming acts from a whopping 300 applications, showcasing music and electric live performances across genres from electro to reggae to jazz.
Clement Manyathela speaks to cultural attaché and deputy director of the French Institute of South Africa Sophie Boule elaborated on the lineup fans can expect.
The stage performance is extremely important for us and also the originality of the musicians, that's the most crucial criteria because we want to bring on our stage new talents and emerging talents.Sophie Boule, Cultural attaché and deputy director - French Institute of South Africa
The popular family-friendly event is free for all to attend and includes headliners Brenda Mtambo, BCUC, Urban Village and Azah.
Find out more here.
Listen to the full audio below.
