These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them?
It began over 16 years ago in the affluent Californian enclave of Orange County, and since then, The Real Housewives franchise has gone on to achieve global success with 21 series internationally.
Locally, we've been introduced to wealthy wives and their lavish lifestyles in the RHOD (Real Housewives of Durban) and the RHOJ (Real Housewives of Johannesburg).
So it's really no surprise that The Real Housewives of Cape Town would follow.
From 10 July on Mzansi Magic fans of the show will be introduced to the seven 'housewives' who front the Cape Town series.
RELATED:'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens
"We look forward to premiering this exciting new addition on Mzansi Magic, which will no doubt keep our audience hooked and will undoubtedly be of the premium quality our viewers have grown accustomed to," says Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.
But who are the Real Housewives of Cape Town, and have you heard of any of them?
1. Rushda Moosajee - Fitness mogul
Also known as RushTush, Rushda is a personal trainer, who owns her own fitness empire and is a mom of three.
"I'm not one for drama," she says, "but I will always stand up for what is right."
2. Beverley Steyn - Restaurant owner and property mogul
Kwa-Zulu Natal native, Beverley is an entrepreneur and businesswoman who relocated to Cape Town five years ago. She collects diamonds and loves planes, yachts, fast cars and a luxury lifestyle.
Pictured here (left) with RHOJ star Christall Kay
3. Loveline Abinokhauno - Blogger and entreprenuer
Hailing from North West, Loveline Abinokhauno AKA Mrs Leo is a blogger, momfluencer and owner of a concierge and events company. She's also mom to four children and a happily married wife of 14 years.
4. Thato Montse - Entrepreneur
One thing you need to know about Thato is that she loves her wine. Literally, HER wine. She's the founder of her own wine brand Thato wines and has a Garagiste winemaking diploma and is a member of BLACC – the Black Cellar Club.
She describes herself as controversial, authentic, unfiltered, unapologetic, fun, and explosive.
5. Camilla McDowell - Beekeeper, entrepreneur and public speaker
She calls herself The Queen of Constantia and can often be found cruising through the Mother City in her Rolls Royce Moonshadow.
6. Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana - Businesswoman
Gqeberha-born Roosky describes herself as a go-getter and hustler. She's a businesswoman, and founder of Style Boutique SA, but is equally at home in the kitchen, baking up a storm.
She describes herself as enthusiastic, adventurous, dutiful, loyal, respectful, selfless and family-oriented.
7. Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo - Property entrepreneur and digital creator
The glamorous and stylish Lulwando is originally from Khayelitsha, and is a property entrepreneur, digital creator and mom of three.
A qualified Chartered Accountant, she has a passion for working with community-based organisations that address issues of GBV and is the founder of an NGO called Wings to Learn.
RELATED: Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character'
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them?
