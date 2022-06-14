ATM calls Ramaphosa to step aside amid Phala Phala farm robbery investigation
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside or take leave of absence until investigations into his Phala Phala farm robbery, in Limpopo, are concluded.
This after the Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected the ATM and the United Democratic Movement's (UDM) rejection for a parliamentary probe into allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Zungula tells Thabo Mdluli that the president must step aside to avoid influencing the outcome of the probe that law enforcement agencies are conducting.
It clearly shows that there is undue influence on all these institutions, and which makes sense why Mr Ramaphosa if indeed he is this rule of law person that he speaks about and he is a champion of integrity and ethics, he should step aside or take leave of absence so that he is not perceived to influence whoever who is in the NPA, Sars, reserve bank or even the Public Protector.Vuyo Zungula, leader - African Transformation Movement
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa added his voice that investigations must be sped up to hold the president accountable.
We need to speed up these investigations because we cannot allow the image of a head of state to be dragged in the mud in this manner and unfortunately, he himself is not coming out convincingly as to exactly what happened and we are looking forward to this process of investigation by the Public Protector and the Hawks.Bantu Holomisa, leader -United Democratic Movement
Meanwhile, spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo, argued that action against the president or any member of Parliament will be taken once investigations are completed.
Within the context of Parliament, there has to be a legal basis that empowers Parliament to be able to undertake any process against the president. We are not saying that it is impossible for Parliament to intervene, but we are saying that if any member wants Parliament to be involved, that must be empowered by the law.Moloto Mothapo, spokesperson - Parliament
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA
Mandy Wiener spoke to the CEO of Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, about the N3 blockade in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance
Mandy Weiner spoke to Phillip Ralehlaka about their demands over the lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance that leave them vulnerable to crime.Read More
How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges
Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphesihle Mbhele about their individual efforts as young people improving their communities.Read More
SASSA clears R350 COVID-19 SRD grant processing backlog
SASSA has paid about 750,000 claims with more expected soon.Read More
Sama blames GP health dept of secrecy in Dr de Maayer's disciplinary hearing
Thabo Mdluli speaks to the South African Medical Association vice chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa for more.Read More
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity
Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.Read More
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.Read More
Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery
In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.Read More
Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service
This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week.Read More