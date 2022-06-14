ATM calls Ramaphosa to step aside amid Phala Phala farm robbery investigation





The African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside or take leave of absence until investigations into his Phala Phala farm robbery, in Limpopo, are concluded.

This after the Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected the ATM and the United Democratic Movement's (UDM) rejection for a parliamentary probe into allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zungula tells Thabo Mdluli that the president must step aside to avoid influencing the outcome of the probe that law enforcement agencies are conducting.

It clearly shows that there is undue influence on all these institutions, and which makes sense why Mr Ramaphosa if indeed he is this rule of law person that he speaks about and he is a champion of integrity and ethics, he should step aside or take leave of absence so that he is not perceived to influence whoever who is in the NPA, Sars, reserve bank or even the Public Protector. Vuyo Zungula, leader - African Transformation Movement

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa added his voice that investigations must be sped up to hold the president accountable.

We need to speed up these investigations because we cannot allow the image of a head of state to be dragged in the mud in this manner and unfortunately, he himself is not coming out convincingly as to exactly what happened and we are looking forward to this process of investigation by the Public Protector and the Hawks. Bantu Holomisa, leader -United Democratic Movement

Meanwhile, spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo, argued that action against the president or any member of Parliament will be taken once investigations are completed.

Within the context of Parliament, there has to be a legal basis that empowers Parliament to be able to undertake any process against the president. We are not saying that it is impossible for Parliament to intervene, but we are saying that if any member wants Parliament to be involved, that must be empowered by the law. Moloto Mothapo, spokesperson - Parliament

