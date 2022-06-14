Streaming issues? Report here
Protracted revision of Electoral Amendment Bill proves 'difficult': Expert

14 June 2022 4:05 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Parliament
Electoral Amendment Bill

Thabo Mdluli chats to UNISA political science professor, Dirk Kotze, on what is causing the additional extension in the revision of the bill.

The Constitutional Court granted Parliament another six months to pass the Electoral Amendment Bill on Friday.

Parliament was given an initial deadline of 24 months - due to end 10 June 2022 - after the apex court ruled that the Electoral Act of 1998 was unconstitutional in June 2020.

The new changes would allow for independent candidates to be elected in the provincial and national legislatures.

Now, almost two years since the ruling, a new extension has been issued and it will expire on 10 December.

Thabo Mdluli speaks to University of South Africa political science professor, Dirk Kotze, on what is causing the additional extension in the revision of the bill.

Kotze attributes the delay to the extensive preparations that involve the participation of civil society organisations and public consultations - that went into the amendment process.

The professor adds that the COVID-19 pandemic also slowed down the process, in what he describes as an extremely difficult issue to resolve even by electoral experts.

It is an exceptionally difficult topic. It is something [difficult] even for experts in the field of electoral studies. It is very difficult to find a solution for the judgement of the Constitutional Court.

Dirk Kotze, Unisa political science professor

He adds that despite the complexities attached to the matter, the ruling did not stipulate what the nature of a newly amended electoral system would look like and how the process should happen.

The implications of the Constitutional Court judgement is that they did not specify at all what they had in mind in terms of an electoral system. They merely said that the constitution's Section 19 implies that individuals, specifically independent individuals must stand as candidates and that was it.

Dirk Kotze, Unisa political science professor

Listen to the full interview below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
