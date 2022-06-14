Zama’s Choice Spices are all the rage, it's natural spices that consumers want
Zama’s Choice Spices started after the collapse of Zama Ngwenya's shuttle service business in 2020 due to the effects of Covid19 on the local travel industry. Not to be deterred, she fought the odds to launch a seasoning and spice business in pandemic times!
Click below to hear Gugu Mhlungu speak to the young entrepreneur for the backstory...
The business was initially founded as a means of making money - but a lot has changed in those two years.
After my business was shattered by the pandemic, I thought of a business I could run from the comfort of my home.Zama Ngwenya, Founder - Zama’s Choice Spices
Zama says eventually, through positive feedback from her customers - she saw the need to have a natural spice product without additives. She believes it is the blend of natural herbs that sets her product apart from what is currently sold on the shelves.
Ngwenya says Zama’s Choice Spices is growing nicely. While her product is shipped to almost all of South Africa's provinces, she is already working on an online store where business and individuals alike can purchase their choice of spices.
One will be able to buy their 100grams or 200grams for home and those interested in buying to sell can do the same on the online store.Zama Ngwenya, Founder - Zama’s Choice Spices
