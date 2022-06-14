Zama’s Choice Spices are all the rage, it's natural spices that consumers want

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Governance issue in the North West
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Kagiso Pooe, Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Governance
Today at 17:20
EWN: Search and recovery operations for Khaya Magadala enter third day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 18:09
AG: Municipalities are paying consultants millions to do very basic tasks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mabatho Sedikela - Head of Audit at Auditor-General South Africa (AGSA)
Today at 18:13
US inflation data likely push Fed to consider 75 basis-point hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
CART -????? SA businessman knighted by the Queen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sir Bradley Fried - chair at Bank of England
Today at 18:55
Strengthening capacity for sustainable local vaccine manufacturing in Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stavros Nicolau - Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Phamrcare
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual looks at a way to fight cancer with viruses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
CART -????? Consumer Ninja - Extended warranties: Are they worth the spend? Plus a little known credit card extended warranty perk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Brewmaster, Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela - Entrepreneur and Founder of Tolokazi Premium Beer & Cider
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Cigarette ban created thriving black market, and South Africa lost billions' Mandy Wiener interviews Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson at the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association. 15 June 2022 3:55 PM
Gift of the Givers drilling boreholes in water crisis-hit Nelson Mandela Bay Mandy Weiner spoke to Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, on their intervention in Nelson Mandela Bay. 15 June 2022 3:48 PM
'We do have pockets of poor air quality in the country' - Environmental Affairs Thabo Mdluli spoke to Dr Patience Gwaze - air quality chief director at the Department of Environmental Affairs about the country'... 15 June 2022 2:49 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings. 15 June 2022 7:59 AM
Protracted revision of Electoral Amendment Bill proves 'difficult': Expert Thabo Mdluli chats to UNISA political science professor, Dirk Kotze, on what is causing the additional extension in the revision o... 14 June 2022 4:05 PM
View all Politics
When should a company consider business rescue? Relebogile Mabotja spoke to legal expert - Roxanne Webster - also a director in the Business Rescue, Restructuring & Insolvency se... 15 June 2022 4:32 PM
'Cigarette ban created thriving black market, and South Africa lost billions' Mandy Wiener interviews Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson at the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association. 15 June 2022 3:55 PM
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous' Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor. 15 June 2022 12:51 PM
View all Business
To type or not to type: What dating people who are similar to your ex could mean Thabo Mbluli speaks to callers about whether dating people who are similar to your ex signals that you're not over them, or if you... 15 June 2022 2:21 PM
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings. 15 June 2022 12:26 PM
Makoti Bootcamp a holistic approach to preserving tradition, culture - founder Relebogile Mabotja chats to Londiwe Shezi, founder of the bootcamp and Silo Brides, on her response to the comments her camp has r... 15 June 2022 6:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Sport
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
View all World
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
View all Africa
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous' Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor. 15 June 2022 12:51 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Zama’s Choice Spices are all the rage, it's natural spices that consumers want

* 14 June 2022 2:02 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
small business
Sponsored Content
Covid-19 impact on small business
Vodalend
Zama’s Choice Spices

Zama Ngwenya shares how the fall of one business led her to her true calling, tapping in to her unique taste for life.

Zama’s Choice Spices started after the collapse of Zama Ngwenya's shuttle service business in 2020 due to the effects of Covid19 on the local travel industry. Not to be deterred, she fought the odds to launch a seasoning and spice business in pandemic times!

Click below to hear Gugu Mhlungu speak to the young entrepreneur for the backstory...

The business was initially founded as a means of making money - but a lot has changed in those two years.

After my business was shattered by the pandemic, I thought of a business I could run from the comfort of my home.

Zama Ngwenya, Founder - Zama’s Choice Spices

Zama says eventually, through positive feedback from her customers - she saw the need to have a natural spice product without additives. She believes it is the blend of natural herbs that sets her product apart from what is currently sold on the shelves.

Related: It started with R350 grant, now he runs a successful ice cream shop in Soweto

Ngwenya says Zama’s Choice Spices is growing nicely. While her product is shipped to almost all of South Africa's provinces, she is already working on an online store where business and individuals alike can purchase their choice of spices.

One will be able to buy their 100grams or 200grams for home and those interested in buying to sell can do the same on the online store.

Zama Ngwenya, Founder - Zama’s Choice Spices



* 14 June 2022 2:02 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
small business
Sponsored Content
Covid-19 impact on small business
Vodalend
Zama’s Choice Spices

More from Business

When should a company consider business rescue?

15 June 2022 4:32 PM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to legal expert - Roxanne Webster - also a director in the Business Rescue, Restructuring & Insolvency sector at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, about key things to know about business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cigarette ban created thriving black market, and South Africa lost billions'

15 June 2022 3:55 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson at the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous'

15 June 2022 12:51 PM

Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates

15 June 2022 12:26 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences

15 June 2022 8:04 AM

Tourism Business Council South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks about the provisional liquidation of Comair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dlamini-Zuma's office studying SCA judgment on lockdown tobacco ban

15 June 2022 6:22 AM

Not only did the SCA on Tuesday dismiss the appeal, it upheld a cross-appeal from British American Tobacco South Africa, which launched the original case, on the issue of costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia

14 June 2022 9:48 PM

McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges'

14 June 2022 9:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective?

14 June 2022 8:27 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foschini Group to create 1000s more jobs with investment in clothing industry

14 June 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Thunström, CEO of The Foschini Group (TFG).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'Cigarette ban created thriving black market, and South Africa lost billions'

15 June 2022 3:55 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson at the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers drilling boreholes in water crisis-hit Nelson Mandela Bay

15 June 2022 3:48 PM

Mandy Weiner spoke to Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, on their intervention in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We do have pockets of poor air quality in the country' - Environmental Affairs

15 June 2022 2:49 PM

Thabo Mdluli spoke to Dr Patience Gwaze - air quality chief director at the Department of Environmental Affairs about the country's air quality and the impact of air pollution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ins and outs of operating with and disposing of used oil

15 June 2022 1:01 PM

Thabo Mdluli speaks to the Rose Foundation CEO Bubele Nyiba about how waste pickers and generators of used oil can acquire licences for operation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Eskom's board with missing directors affects electricity supply

15 June 2022 9:42 AM

Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale talks about how Eskom has eight board members instead of 15.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartbreaking tweet of a man being bullied at home goes viral

15 June 2022 9:12 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences

15 June 2022 8:04 AM

Tourism Business Council South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks about the provisional liquidation of Comair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency

15 June 2022 7:59 AM

Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TB detected in rhinos at Kruger National Park

15 June 2022 6:29 AM

The strain of TB that has been seen in these rhinos is referred to as Bovine TB and can be seen in a variety of different animals in the park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dlamini-Zuma's office studying SCA judgment on lockdown tobacco ban

15 June 2022 6:22 AM

Not only did the SCA on Tuesday dismiss the appeal, it upheld a cross-appeal from British American Tobacco South Africa, which launched the original case, on the issue of costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How Eskom's board with missing directors affects electricity supply

Local

Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences

Local Business

[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies

World

EWN Highlights

Sandton, Midrand take top 2 spots for Gauteng's commercial crimes

15 June 2022 3:55 PM

Two political veterans face off in fight for Nigeria's presidency

15 June 2022 3:44 PM

Joburg mayor to visit family of Soweto boy who fell in manhole

15 June 2022 3:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA