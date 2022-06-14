Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted
CAPE TOWN - The High Court in Johannesburg has granted airline operator Comair an application to be placed under provisional liquidation.
In court papers, Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways, said that it no longer had access to capital to fund its operational costs.
Business rescue practitioners also said that the company could no longer meet its obligations towards its funding and trade creditors.
Comair said that it was “commercially insolvent” and should be placed under liquidation.
In the urgent court application, Richard Ferguson, appointed as one of the company’s business rescue practitioners, said that "there is no longer a fair or moderate possibility of implementing the company’s approved business rescue plan."
Comair suspended operations earlier this month, saying that it was unable to make salary and wage payments owed to its workers beyond May 2022.
It also said that it was no longer able to pay aircraft storage, maintenance and insurance costs.
Ferguson said that this all meant that Comair could not ensure the continued preservation of aircraft within the company’s fleet valued at approximately R3.5 billion.
This article first appeared on EWN : Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted
More from Business
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth
Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate youth unemployment in the country.Read More
How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions
Lester Kiewit speaks to the managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bissett, about the latest in the world of airport activations.Read More
The importance of raising a ‘money saver’ generation
You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.Read More
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU
Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.Read More
A cancer treatment that hopefully goes viral
A cancer treatment that uses a virus to target and infect cancer cellsRead More
More from Local
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day
South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day.Read More
Ronald Lamola makes suggestions to combat youth unemployment
Tshidi Madia spoke justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola about youth issues this Youth Day.Read More
Deloitte Africa CEO Ruwayda Redfearn on smashing the glass ceiling
The first female CEO at Deloitte Africa, Ruwayda Redfearn, speaks to The Clement Manyathela Show and reflects on her journey to becoming one of the biggest names in accounting.Read More
Sama slams Gauteng health dept's persecution of Rahima Moosa hospital doctor
The South African Medical Association said it was dismayed and angered by the continued persecution of Dr de Maayer.Read More
Future of SA's youth should not be limited to Youth Day, says DA's Gana
DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development Makashule Gana speaks to Ray White about how the government can reverse youth unemployment.Read More
Only in Mzansi: Clip of Toyota motorist driving 100km/h on bare rim goes viral
A clip showing a Toyota motorist driving on three tyres and a bare rim has sent South African tongues wagging as the driver tops speeds of over 100km/h.Read More
The importance of raising a ‘money saver’ generation
You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.Read More
Local govt are at the coal face of service delivery, but are they working?
Is local government doing their jobs and what role does national government play in relation to this? To answer this, Africa Melane speaks to Dr Meron Okbandrias, senior lecturer at UWC's School of Government.Read More