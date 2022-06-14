Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Psychological Matters: Impact of gender violence on children
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Thandiwe Faku - Clinical Psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: The 31 questions Mkhwebane sent to Ramaphosa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthabiseng Dubazana, Criminal Lawyer
Today at 22:05
Youth in heritage initiative
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 7:49 PM
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world' The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994. 16 June 2022 6:52 PM
We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day. 16 June 2022 6:33 PM
View all Local
We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day. 16 June 2022 6:33 PM
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes. 15 June 2022 6:54 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 7:49 PM
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world' The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994. 16 June 2022 6:52 PM
How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate yo... 16 June 2022 6:08 PM
View all Business
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Joburg City Guide: Five Father's day events for the family Give Dad something to smile about this Father's Day weekend. 16 June 2022 11:34 AM
Dancing with our fathers: Five explorations of fatherhood in post-modern cinema For this Father’s Day, we are celebrating some of the complex and dynamic fathers in 21st century cinema with these five films 16 June 2022 7:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Leach, Swanepoel double Team SA's medal tally at World Para Swimming Champs Leach and Swanepoel each picked up a bronze medal and Christian Sadie finished fourth in the men’s S7 100m backstroke, breaking an... 16 June 2022 6:14 PM
F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 15 June 2022 5:10 PM
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
View all Sport
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world' The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994. 16 June 2022 6:52 PM
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous' Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor. 15 June 2022 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted

14 June 2022 11:37 AM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
British Airways
Comair
Kulula
Business rescue
liquidation

In court papers, Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways, said that it no longer had access to capital to fund its operational costs.

CAPE TOWN - The High Court in Johannesburg has granted airline operator Comair an application to be placed under provisional liquidation.

In court papers, Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways, said that it no longer had access to capital to fund its operational costs.

Business rescue practitioners also said that the company could no longer meet its obligations towards its funding and trade creditors.

Comair said that it was "commercially insolvent" and should be placed under liquidation.

In the urgent court application, Richard Ferguson, appointed as one of the company's business rescue practitioners, said that "there is no longer a fair or moderate possibility of implementing the company's approved business rescue plan."

Comair suspended operations earlier this month, saying that it was unable to make salary and wage payments owed to its workers beyond May 2022.

It also said that it was no longer able to pay aircraft storage, maintenance and insurance costs.

Ferguson said that this all meant that Comair could not ensure the continued preservation of aircraft within the company's fleet valued at approximately R3.5 billion.


This article first appeared on EWN : Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted




14 June 2022 11:37 AM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
British Airways
Comair
Kulula
Business rescue
liquidation

More from Business

Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana

16 June 2022 7:49 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.

US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'

16 June 2022 6:52 PM

The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.

How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth

16 June 2022 6:08 PM

Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate youth unemployment in the country.

How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions

16 June 2022 2:56 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bissett, about the latest in the world of airport activations.

The importance of raising a 'money saver' generation

16 June 2022 9:23 AM

You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.

Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period

15 June 2022 9:27 PM

Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.

Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'

15 June 2022 8:23 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.

30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU

15 June 2022 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.

A cancer treatment that hopefully goes viral

15 June 2022 7:15 PM

A cancer treatment that uses a virus to target and infect cancer cells

'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits

15 June 2022 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes.

More from Local

Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana

16 June 2022 7:49 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.

US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'

16 June 2022 6:52 PM

The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.

We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day

16 June 2022 6:33 PM

South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day.

Ronald Lamola makes suggestions to combat youth unemployment

16 June 2022 1:50 PM

Tshidi Madia spoke justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola about youth issues this Youth Day.

Deloitte Africa CEO Ruwayda Redfearn on smashing the glass ceiling

16 June 2022 12:50 PM

The first female CEO at Deloitte Africa, Ruwayda Redfearn, speaks to The Clement Manyathela Show and reflects on her journey to becoming one of the biggest names in accounting.

Sama slams Gauteng health dept's persecution of Rahima Moosa hospital doctor

16 June 2022 12:38 PM

The South African Medical Association said it was dismayed and angered by the continued persecution of Dr de Maayer.

Future of SA's youth should not be limited to Youth Day, says DA's Gana

16 June 2022 11:17 AM

DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Economic Development Makashule Gana speaks to Ray White about how the government can reverse youth unemployment.

Only in Mzansi: Clip of Toyota motorist driving 100km/h on bare rim goes viral

16 June 2022 10:42 AM

A clip showing a Toyota motorist driving on three tyres and a bare rim has sent South African tongues wagging as the driver tops speeds of over 100km/h.

The importance of raising a 'money saver' generation

16 June 2022 9:23 AM

You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.

Local govt are at the coal face of service delivery, but are they working?

16 June 2022 9:18 AM

Is local government doing their jobs and what role does national government play in relation to this? To answer this, Africa Melane speaks to Dr Meron Okbandrias, senior lecturer at UWC's School of Government.

