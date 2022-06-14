Health and Wellness: how to manage your blood pressure





Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects almost half of all men and women over the age of 15 in South Africa.

If left untreated, it can lead to heart disease and early death.

Oftentimes, people with hypertension do not know that they have it because they are asymptomatic.

Thabo Mdluli spoke to dietitian and founder of Newtricion Wellness Institute Omy Naidoo about how to manage one's blood pressure through a healthy diet.

Blood pressure is determined by measuring the blood that the heart pumps into the arteries and the resistance of blood flow in the arteries.

One can be diagnosed with high blood pressure when the force of the blood against the artery walls is high enough that it could potentially cause health problems.

According to Naidoo, one of the best ways someone can reduce their blood pressure is through a healthy diet.

By cutting down on sodium, sugar and eating food that is high in fibre someone can bring their blood pressure to a healthy level.

The research is pretty clear. A diet which is high in fat, as well as salt and sugar is associated with somebody developing high blood pressure. Omy Naidoo, Dietitian and founder of Newtricion Wellness Institute

In addition to this, research has suggested that moving towards a more plant-based diet can have significant health benefits including reducing blood pressure.

With hypertension being a silent killer as it can have no symptoms, its important to measure your blood pressure once every six months or once a year.

