This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream
While the latest official unemployment rate released by Stats SA (QLFS: Q1, 2022) shows a slight improvement, South Africa’s unemployment rate is still a nightmare. Certainly, it should be giving all of us all sleepless nights. Our unemployment rate stands at 45.5%, but the real horror is the disproportionate impact this has on our youth. As we enter Youth Month, a time where we honour the younger generation for the imperative role they play in our democracy and economy, two in three youth are unemployed.
Our young people are more than the future customers for businesses and the future tax base on which our economy will stand. They need to gain practical skills to keep South Africa competitive in a rapidly changing global economy. Crucially, they must be economically included so that they realise benefits for democracy. Creating opportunities for these youth is not a small ask, but through meaningful collaboration, patience, and collective optimism, it's more than possible. This is the mission of Youth Employment Service (YES).
YES is a pioneering, business-driven initiative which aims to tackle South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis and drive youth employability. The organisation works with businesses to sponsor 12-month work experiences for unemployed young people (either within their own business or with a YES-vetted host partner). In return a business receives up to two levels up on their B-BBEE scorecard.
Despite the country having lost two million jobs since March 2020, YES has created over 80,000 work opportunities for youth in just over three years, injecting R4.5 billion into the economy through youth salaries alone, with no government funding.
The YES turnkey solution, which allows businesses to place youth in YES host partners, seamlessly integrates into environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). YES host partners are non-profits (NPOs) and small- or medium enterprises (SMEs) working in communities, meaning youth don’t have to travel far for opportunities. YES host partners work in high-impact sectors such as conservation, education, digital, early childhood development, healthcare and small business development, where youth can directly contribute to building their community.
These opportunities, whether inside your business or with a YES host partner, give young people the opportunities to upskill and bolster their CVs, making them three times more employable. The 12-month quality work experience equips unemployed youth with a toolkit to be a beacon of hope for their families, households and communities. Programs like YES need to be accelerated to rapidly drive employment in the short term – and it’s only though getting more businesses to sign on that this can happen.
Join the movement. Over 2,000 businesses have already signed on to co-create a future that works for all. Sign up at yes4youth.co.za.
This content is sponsored by the Youth Employment service.
More from Business
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth
Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate youth unemployment in the country.Read More
How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions
Lester Kiewit speaks to the managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bissett, about the latest in the world of airport activations.Read More
The importance of raising a ‘money saver’ generation
You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.Read More
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
More from Africa
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU
Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.Read More
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways
It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.Read More
How much life insurance do you really need?
A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance.Read More
“Africa is an amazing continent with so much potential”
Africa’s first Nobel laureate in Literature leads the way at the University of Pretoria-hosted African Genius Awards.Read More
How your morning coffee can help the environment
Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how:Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine
Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show.Read More
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far.Read More
Africa Day: How much progress has been made towards integration?
Wasanga Mehana finds out more from Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs researcher Adv Sipho Mantula and University of Johannesburg associate professor of political science and international relations David Monyae.Read More