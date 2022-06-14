YES gives youth smartphones to access learning and earning opportunities
Youth Unemployment Service (YES) - a business-led nonprofit organisation that works with the private sector and government to create employment opportunities for unemployed youth , has pledged to offer smartphones to youth to tackle soaring unemployment.
YES chief partnership officer Farai Mubaiwa tells Thabo Mdluli that the programme is giving smartphones to unemployed youth to access unlimited information and opportunities that will prepare them for a workplace experience.
On the YES programme, every youth receives a YES phone and we give young people phones because we understand that having a smartphone provides you with information, you get access to opportunities, you get access to learning and earning opportunities.Farai Mubaiwa, Chief partnership officer - Youth Empowerment Service
We induct the youth, we have a call centre that calls them throughout their 12-months programme, nudging them to ensure to learn what you can and ensure that you put your all in a workplace, and get certificates.Farai Mubaiwa, Chief partnership officer - Youth Empowerment Service
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93362164_hands-circle-using-phones-on-table-top-view-multiracial-people-holding-mobile-devices-sitting-around.html?vti=nlw32woj6l8ymqro3h-1-1
