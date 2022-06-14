Manhole that 6-year-old Khaya Magadla fell into, sealed off on Tuesday morning





Search operations are still underway for six-year-old Khaya Magadla who fell into the manhole while playing with friends over the weekend in Soweto.

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo tells Mandy Wiener that community members gathered at the park where the incident took place to try and help find him.

Sefularo added that the family spokesperson also arrived at the park.

They [community members] are saying the rescue operations are searching in the wrong place. They are hoping that the young man could be found alive. Masechaba Sefularo, reporter - Eyewitness News

When we arrived, the manhole had been covered up by cement and had been condoned off with some tape but the community members have opened it and throwing things to predict the level of the water. Masechaba Sefularo, reporter - Eyewitness News

