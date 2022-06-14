SAHRC in Gauteng calls for protection of public servants as whistleblowers





The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng has called for the protection of public servants who are whistleblowers.

This call follows the visit by the commission to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospital on Tuesday in Johannesburg, after Dr Tim De Maayer was reinstated.

He was suspended after speaking out against the conditions at the hospital.

The provincial commission's head, Buang Jones, says despite lack of legislation that protect whistleblowers in the country, public servants must continue to blow expose the bad and the ugly.

We don't have a legislation at the moment and whistleblowers like Dr De Maayer should be safeguarded and protected because what he did was in the public interest. We urge public servants in the course of exercising their official duties to report any wrongdoing, mismanagement, illegality, or human rights abuses to the commission. Buang Jones, Gauteng head - SA Human Rights Commission

Jones has confirmed that they will be meeting with the hospital and provincial health department to discuss the state of the hospital.

There is going to be a follow up meeting either next week or for the 5th of July, we have agreed to have seven meetings where they will be providing the commission with periodic updates. We have also requested a meeting with the new head of department of Gauteng to address the lamentable state of healthcare in the province. Buang Jones, Gauteng head - SA Human Rights Commission

