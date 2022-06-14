No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia





Russia opened some of its new rebranded McDonalds restaurants on Tuesday, after the US fast food giant shut up shop in March.

A local businessman bought all 850 Russian outlets which he will operate under the name Vkusno & tochka, which has been translated as 'Tasty, and That's It' or 'Tasty, Full Stop'.

The famous golden arches are no more and customers will no longer be able to order the signature Big Mac or a McFlurry.

But huge queues still formed outside the Moscow flagship outlet ahead of the grand opening.

If only the Russians came out en masse to protest the war in Ukraine, but no, this is just the re-opening of McDonalds by another name.pic.twitter.com/bA2I2VQ8A3 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 12, 2022

Andy Rice looks at the development on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros.

It's quite significant... because it reflects the political situation where there is an attempt to put external pressure onto the Russian government though the medium of the withdrawal of profitable and extensive brand operations. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

So there is quite a strong political dimension and perhaps the marketing dimension is by contrast more modest... Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... but not having the golden arches, not having the Big Mac, not having any of the traditional symbols... it clearly has quite a significant commercial effect as well. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's analysis on Heroes and Zeros:

