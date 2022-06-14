Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
World

No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia

14 June 2022 9:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
McDonald's
branding
heroes and zeros
Tasty
Tasty and that's it

McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.
@ bodnarphoto/123rf.com

Russia opened some of its new rebranded McDonalds restaurants on Tuesday, after the US fast food giant shut up shop in March.

A local businessman bought all 850 Russian outlets which he will operate under the name Vkusno & tochka, which has been translated as 'Tasty, and That's It' or 'Tasty, Full Stop'.

RELATED: Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal

The famous golden arches are no more and customers will no longer be able to order the signature Big Mac or a McFlurry.

But huge queues still formed outside the Moscow flagship outlet ahead of the grand opening.

Andy Rice looks at the development on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros.

It's quite significant... because it reflects the political situation where there is an attempt to put external pressure onto the Russian government though the medium of the withdrawal of profitable and extensive brand operations.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

So there is quite a strong political dimension and perhaps the marketing dimension is by contrast more modest...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... but not having the golden arches, not having the Big Mac, not having any of the traditional symbols... it clearly has quite a significant commercial effect as well.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's analysis on Heroes and Zeros:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia




14 June 2022 9:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
McDonald's
branding
heroes and zeros
Tasty
Tasty and that's it

