Mixed results for Telkom, but mobile subscribers grow to 17 million

Telkom says group performance remained under pressure for the year ended March 2022.

It reported a 1.1 % drop in revenue to R42.8 billion, citing a sluggish economy, global supply chain challenges and chip shortages.

Despite the challenging environment though, headline earnings per share rose 2.5%.

Revenue was supported by the growth in its mobile business, offset by the decline in the fixed and IT businesses as customers migrate to modern technologies such as fibre and LTE.

Telkom's number of fixed lines declined by 22.4% to drop below 1 million for the first time.

Active mobile subscribers were up 10.5% to 16.9 million.

Mobile broadband customers stand at 10.7 million.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Serame Taukobong, Group CEO-designate at Telkom. (It's a mixed bag of results)

He describes the past year's results as "a mixed bag".

We have grown our mobile base quite strongly to almost 17 million subscribers. What continues to be positive for me is the shape of the mobile base is pretty much what we've set out to be - a very data-centric base with data accounting for about 70% of our revenue. Serame Taukobong, Group CEO-designate - Telkom

From a fibre perspective we still remain fully encouraged... the opportunities that lie in fibre are quite positive and will continue to grow. Serame Taukobong, Group CEO-designate - Telkom

What is also encouraging is our continuous focus on cost optimisation means that even with a slight revenue dip we managed to grow EBITDA against this challenging environment. Serame Taukobong, Group CEO-designate - Telkom

He says Telkom is in discussion with interested parties about the sale or merging of its towers business.

For more detail, listen to the interview with Taukobong below:

