



JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni entered into negotiations with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after she was charged with defeating the administration of justice.

She appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday where it was revealed that she's entered into a plea bargain with the State.

It was Chief Justice and state capture commission chairperson, Raymond Zondo, who opened a criminal case against Myeni because she disobeyed rules aimed at protecting witnesses.

Myeni faces a charge of defeating the administration of justice after she revealed the identity of Mr. X, a protected witness, during her testimony at the state capture commission in November 2020.

She had been instructed not to do so.

Myeni, who was declared a delinquent director two years ago, now wants a lenient sentence.

"And we can confirm as the NPA that she is currently negotiating with the State in Section 105 capital letter A of the Criminal Procedure Act in that she wishes to plead guilty and enter in a plea sentence and agreement with the State," said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said negotiations between the state and Myeni were at an advanced stage.

“And we are hoping that by the time we come back on the 27th, we would have concluded such negotiations.”

Myeni was previously issued with an arrest warrant- after she reported ill and failed to show up in court last month.

The warrant was lifted after she managed to appear in court on Tuesday.

The matter has been postponed until 27 July pending negotiations between the State and Myeni.

This article first appeared on EWN : Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA