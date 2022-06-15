Makoti Bootcamp a holistic approach to preserving tradition, culture - founder

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Relationship Focus: How to deal with a jealous partner
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paula Quinsee - Relationship Coach at Independent
Today at 12:23
Gauteng calls for comments on proposed names and renaming of major provincial roads.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 18:11
Local collector car investment market following international boom trend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Derrick - Co-founder at Creative Cars
Today at 18:13
Business of Sport - future of school sport
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Watt - Commercial and Acquisitions at SuperSport Schools
Today at 18:15
ZOOM The Money Show Explainer: South Africa's credit rating. What matters and what do agencies look at?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carmen Nel - Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Turbine Art Fair goes underground
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Glynis Hyslop - Founder of Turbine Art Fair
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties... 17 June 2022 10:29 AM
Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week. 17 June 2022 9:38 AM
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office beare... 17 June 2022 8:04 AM
View all Local
We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day. 16 June 2022 6:33 PM
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes. 15 June 2022 6:54 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show 16 June 2022 9:24 PM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
View all Business
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Dancing with our fathers: Five explorations of fatherhood in post-modern cinema For this Father’s Day, we are celebrating some of the complex and dynamic fathers in 21st century cinema with these five films 16 June 2022 7:00 AM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Leach, Swanepoel double Team SA's medal tally at World Para Swimming Champs Leach and Swanepoel each picked up a bronze medal and Christian Sadie finished fourth in the men’s S7 100m backstroke, breaking an... 16 June 2022 6:14 PM
F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 15 June 2022 5:10 PM
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
View all Sport
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world' The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994. 16 June 2022 6:52 PM
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous' Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor. 15 June 2022 12:51 PM
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings. 15 June 2022 12:26 PM
View all Opinion
Lifestyle

Makoti Bootcamp a holistic approach to preserving tradition, culture - founder

15 June 2022 6:37 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Marriage
Makoti
bootcamp
Makoti Bootcamp

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Londiwe Shezi, founder of the bootcamp and Silo Brides, on her response to the comments her camp has received, which called the practice oppressive to women.

Makoti Bootcamp describes an event where a group of modern women escape the city and retreat to rural areas, where they learn how to embrace their traditions and manage finances, along with other essential life skills.

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Londiwe Shezi, founder of the bootcamp, on her response to the comments it has received, which called the practice oppressive to women.

Shezi says the concept of a makoti master class was inspired by her own shortcomings.

Having grown up in the city, she did not know how to brew traditional beer, which, historically, is a must-have skill if a bride is to win the approval of her newly acquainted family.

Shezi then decided to pursue the business venture with the intent to address a need many people can relate to - wanting to return to their roots.

We need to have a platform where we are not oppressing the woman but we are saying that there's nothing wrong with teaching a modern woman, who is aligned with traditions.

Londiwe Shezi, Silo Brides and Makoti Bootcamp founder

However, despite the historically oppressive and sometimes abusive undertones associated with 'ukukotiza' - a cultural practice where a new bride moves to her new marital home and takes over the domestic duties of the household - Shezi insists that her bootcamp is not pandering to that notion.

She says the camp is not exclusive to married women but anyone with their own house who would like to improve their skills in the home.

Shezi adds that the camp caters to husbands as well, called with Mkhwenyana Bootcamp.

Let's not lose our culture, let's not lose our traditions because of westernisation. Let's not think that everything that is cultural is oppressive.

Londiwe Shezi, Silo Brides and Makoti Bootcamp founder

Listen to the audio for more.




More from Lifestyle

WATCH: Basketball player performing CPR on collapsed referee goes viral

17 June 2022 10:09 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana

16 June 2022 10:29 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.

Read More arrow_forward

Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal

16 June 2022 9:24 PM

An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families

16 June 2022 8:40 PM

The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).

Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time

16 June 2022 4:00 PM

The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.

Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Joburg City Guide: Five Father's day events for the family

16 June 2022 11:34 AM

Give Dad something to smile about this Father's Day weekend.

Read More arrow_forward

Dancing with our fathers: Five explorations of fatherhood in post-modern cinema

16 June 2022 7:00 AM

For this Father’s Day, we are celebrating some of the complex and dynamic fathers in 21st century cinema with these five films

Read More arrow_forward

Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period

15 June 2022 9:27 PM

Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'

15 June 2022 8:23 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.

Read More arrow_forward

To type or not to type: What dating people who are similar to your ex could mean

15 June 2022 2:21 PM

Thabo Mbluli speaks to callers about whether dating people who are similar to your ex signals that you're not over them, or if you just have a type?

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery

Local

Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders

Local

HSF heads to court over govt move to cancel Zim Exemption Permits

Local

EWN Highlights

Terminating Zim permit could put thousands at risk - Helen Suzman Foundation

17 June 2022 10:09 AM

Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders

17 June 2022 9:29 AM

Mbalula to release preliminary report into deadly collision on M17 in Tshwane

17 June 2022 8:50 AM

