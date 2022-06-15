Makoti Bootcamp a holistic approach to preserving tradition, culture - founder
Makoti Bootcamp describes an event where a group of modern women escape the city and retreat to rural areas, where they learn how to embrace their traditions and manage finances, along with other essential life skills.
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Londiwe Shezi, founder of the bootcamp, on her response to the comments it has received, which called the practice oppressive to women.
Shezi says the concept of a makoti master class was inspired by her own shortcomings.
Having grown up in the city, she did not know how to brew traditional beer, which, historically, is a must-have skill if a bride is to win the approval of her newly acquainted family.
Shezi then decided to pursue the business venture with the intent to address a need many people can relate to - wanting to return to their roots.
We need to have a platform where we are not oppressing the woman but we are saying that there's nothing wrong with teaching a modern woman, who is aligned with traditions.Londiwe Shezi, Silo Brides and Makoti Bootcamp founder
However, despite the historically oppressive and sometimes abusive undertones associated with 'ukukotiza' - a cultural practice where a new bride moves to her new marital home and takes over the domestic duties of the household - Shezi insists that her bootcamp is not pandering to that notion.
She says the camp is not exclusive to married women but anyone with their own house who would like to improve their skills in the home.
Shezi adds that the camp caters to husbands as well, called with Mkhwenyana Bootcamp.
Let's not lose our culture, let's not lose our traditions because of westernisation. Let's not think that everything that is cultural is oppressive.Londiwe Shezi, Silo Brides and Makoti Bootcamp founder
Listen to the audio for more.
