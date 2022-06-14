



Any pet lover is a sucker for a cute animal picture or video, and likely to forgive advertising agencies for exploiting their soft spot.

But when it comes to a choice between cats and dogs, which is more effective in drawing customers?

Andy Rice explores the topic on this week's Heroes and Zeros on The Money Show.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the answer depends on whether the ads are in tune with consumers’ notions of dog and cat characteristics.

The research is contained in a recent study by SAGE Journals.

If you do a fly-on-the-wall treatment with creative departments in advertising agencies dreaming up their extraordinary new campaign... you'll find the debate goes at some point to 'should we have animals on board?' Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

That debate will then turn into a hotly contested argument about whether to choose cats or dogs says Rice.

The findings of the new study show that dogs are usually associated with eagerness and reward-seeking behaviour (no surprise there).

The researchers found those associations meant that consumers were more likely to respond to more promotional advertising that featured dogs... like promotions that happen in-store. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

By contrast... cats are usually associated with vigilance, which meant that consumers were more likely to respond to prevention-related ads that feature cats. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Perhaps we should be using a meerkat in local advertising or going back to using elephants comments Rice, although of course they're not as cuddly.

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros (animal discussion at 6:08):

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective?