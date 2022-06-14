Cold front expected to hit Gauteng from Wednesday
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Gauteng can expect a cold front in the province on Wednesday morning.
Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to hit a high of 12 and a low of 0 degrees.
Soweto will see a high of 13 and a low of zero degrees and Pretoria will experience a high of 16 and a low of five degrees.
The cold front has already been sweeping through parts of the country, with the Western Cape experiencing cold weather and heavy flooding in areas such as Khayelitsha and Nyanga.
This also comes as Eskom warns of a constrained power system - which could see the implementation of load shedding at short notice.
Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.6.2022 pic.twitter.com/up9kuAB6A9— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 14, 2022
⚠️ ALERT: POWERFUL COLD FRONT CURRENTLY SWEEPING CENTRAL SOUTH AFRICA & IS EXPECTED TO REACH GAUTENG IN THE VERY EARLY HOURS OF WEDNESDAY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 14, 2022
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 14, 2022
The power system is severely constrained and loadshedding may be implemented at short notice during the evenings, should there be any significant breakdowns pic.twitter.com/klnkB4I8V3
This article first appeared on EWN : Cold front expected to hit Gauteng from Wednesday
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/people-woman-coffee-cold-weather-2590555/
