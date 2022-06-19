Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads and sons who look alike
JOHANNESBURG - The battle of genes between parents is ever so evident through the birth of their children. While most moms do all the heavy lifting with pregnancy, some lucky dads steal the show as their kids come out an exact replica of them. How unfair?
Here’s a list of seven celebrity fathers whose sons are their spitting image.
TBO TOUCH AND RURI
Radio broadcaster, Thabo 'Tbo Touch' Molefe calls Ruri his all-in-one best friend, son and little brother. How cute?
BLACK COFFEE AND ESONA MAPHUMULO
Multi award-winning DJ Black Coffee and son Esona are difficult to tell apart, whether in stature, complexion or the fact that they wear the same spectacle frame.
They also share the same passion - music. Esona does not only match his father in looks but in talent as well as he is too pursuing becoming a DJ.
WAYDE AND ELIJAH LUCA VAN NIEKERK
Record-breaking track and field sprinter, Wayde van Niekerk will celebrate his first father's day this year.
Elijah Luca, born in November 2021, is the newest addition to the van Niekerk family and it is clear that little Elijah is indeed his father's son.
KABELO AND KHUMO MABALANE
Spotted here side-by-side is South African musician and author, Kabelo Mabalane and his son have an uncanny resemblance.
GRAEME **AND CARTER SMITH**
South African cricketer, Graeme Smith is seen here taking a morning cycle with his mini-me, Carter. The pair share the same beautiful blue eyes and adorable smile.
BRENDEN AND LEHUMO LEDWABA
Musician, Brenden Praise has the cutest connection with his son Lehumo - who is certainly a tinier and cuter version of his father.
ZAKES AND SHAKA BANTWINI
@zakesbantwini #zakesbantwini #kasango #osamalyricschallenge ♬ Osama - Zakes Bantwini & Kasango
Caught here singing along to the smash hit Osama, father-son duo, Zakes and Shaka Bantwini are a match that is hard to miss. Plus, they literally have twin in their surname.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mirror mirror on the wall: Seven Mzansi celebrity dads and sons who look alike
More from Lifestyle
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'
Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.Read More
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast
The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday.Read More
A song, a book and a dish with Lebo Lion
Wasanga Mehana spoke to podcaster and author Lebo Lion about her favourite song, book and dish.Read More
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in
Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner.Read More
Like looking in a mirror: 7 international father/son duos that could be twins
While many fathers may look at their children and see pieces of themselves, there are some who look at their kids and practically see themselves from the past.Read More
'Idols' winner Luyolo Yiba bringing 'good energy and vibes' to Braam on Saturday
Clement Manyathela spoke to singer/songwriter, Luyolo Yiba.Read More
WATCH: Basketball player performing CPR on collapsed referee goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More