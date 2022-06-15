



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he stands by the decision to suspend Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, pending an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The embattled Public Protector on Tuesday threatened Ramaphosa with litigation if he failed to reinstate her by the close of business.

But the office of the Presidency confirmed on Tuesday night that Ramaphosa would not give into Mkhwebane’s ultimatum.

The tug of war between the president and the Public Protector seems far from over, with Mkhwebane now set to challenge the decision.

Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings.

In her suspension letter, Ramaphosa cited his obligation to uphold the Constitution, adding that Mkhwebane’s absence from office would not come in the way of the work done by the Chapter 9 institution.

Mkhwebane believes that the move was unlawful.

In a short tweet, the president’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that Ramaphosa would be sticking to his guns, paving the way for more court action between the pair.

President Ramaphosa has responded to Advocate Mkhwebane and stands by his decision as communicated before. — Vincent Magwenya 🇿🇦 (@SpokespersonRSA) June 14, 2022

Mkhwebane’s office recently launched an investigation into the theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency