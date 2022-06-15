Heartbreaking tweet of a man being bullied at home goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

A tweet by Lerato @Rato_0601 about the bullying of her colleague at home has gone viral.

In the tweet, she details how the male colleague says he will not get married because the family bullies him and he would not be able to stand up for his wife.

Read the thread below:

he says they control his money, he takes care of all his nieces and nephews even though their parents are working. If he tries to put his foot down they just manipulate him until he gives in. — Lerato🌸 ฿ (@Rato_0601) June 14, 2022

His father gave him a piece of land, my colleague built a house on that land and said it was for his kids. When the house was complete his older brother moved in and said “you can’t claim this is your house on land belonging to our father”. — Lerato🌸 ฿ (@Rato_0601) June 14, 2022

I run out of “bathong” listening to him. But I listen coz I think he needs to get stuff off his chest. I could go on forever and a day with his stories 💔 — Lerato🌸 ฿ (@Rato_0601) June 14, 2022

Listen to what else has gone viral: