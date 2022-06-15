Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with one of South Africa's loved actress, Kgomotso Christopher
Guests
Kgomotso Christopher - Spokesperson and chair at Naledi Theatre Awards
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things with Mbali Blose
Guests
Mbali Blose - Founder of Blosem Foundation
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
No Items to show
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies

15 June 2022 9:06 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Homophobia
LGBTQ
Pride Month
LGBTQIA+
TikTok
Seattle Pacific University
engaygetheculture

The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok.
image: © nito500 /123rf.com

Grad students at a university in Washington have chosen a unique way to protest against what they say is a culture of homophobia at the school.

In a video, which has now gone viral, Seattle Pacific University graduates can be seen, one after the other, handing Pride flags to the president of the university, who has apparently called being LGBTQIA+ a 'lifestyle choice'.

Last month students held a sit-in protesting SPU's ban on the hiring of LBGTQ+ staff from working at the university.

SPU is a private Christian school in Washington State and says faculty and staff at the university must "continue to reflect a traditional view on Biblical marriage and sexuality, as an expression of long-held church teaching and biblical interpretation."

During the graduation ceremony this week, more than 50 students handed Interim President Pete Menjares pride flags to protest the school's stance.

The video has received close to 650 000 likes and has been shared over ten thousand times on TikTok.

Check out the video below:

@engaygetheculture We’ve also been sleeping outside his office for 19 days in a gay sit-in but he usually doesn’t say hi to us. #pride #pridemonth #lgbtq #gay #graduation #fyp #seattle #changethepolicy #hiregayprofs ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Despite the overwhelming support for the students, not everyone who viewed the video approved of the protest.

One person asked, "Why bother changing his belief? Just live your life and he lives his,", while another commented, "Can people not have personal opinions anymore, good grief."

TikTok user Asherlb decided to reply to such comments in his own video (below)

"It's not a difference of opinion, it's human rights. And more than that, he's in a position of power, and leveraging that to spread bigotry."

"A lot of cis, straight people in the comments really have no clue the impact someone's opinions and views can have on real life," he said.

@asherlb #stitch with @engaygetheculture #lgbtq #queer #college #gay #gaytiktok #lgbt ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

RELATED: What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA?


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies




