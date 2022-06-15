The ins and outs of operating with and disposing of used oil
The Rose Foundation, a non-profit organisation that prevents the irresponsible dumping and burning of used lubricating oil, has called on waste pickers and generators of used oil to register for an operating licence with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs.
The foundation says the acquisition of a licence is to help companies or operators of used oil to respect and preserve the environment from being polluted.
The CEO of the Rose Foundation, Bubele Nyiba, added that there were strict consequences for operating a used oil lubricant without a licence.
If you are generator, someone whose business is coming from used oil, if you generate 20 kilograms of waste per day, you are supposed to register with the South African Waste Information System and therein you declare your waste generation activities.Bubele Nyiba, CEO - Rose Foundation
If you are recycling a waste oil, you need to operate with a waste licence issued by the Department of Environment. If you are treating and recycling oil without a waste licence, you are breaking the law. The consequences of breaking the law, as far as oil and waste is concerned, you could face up a fine of R10 million or 10 years in jail.Bubele Nyiba, CEO - Rose Foundation
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_85212776_crude-oil-on-oil-spill-is-accident-on-a-beach-at-ao-prao-beach-koh-samet-rayong-thailand.html
