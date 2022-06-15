The ins and outs of operating with and disposing of used oil

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:12
Food Feature - Brown Bag
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nicole Francis and Ryan Chinnappen - Owners of Brown Bag
Today at 13:46
Travel Feature - Visiting the Namib-Naukluft National Park – One of Namibia’s most visited attraction
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - John Robbie
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
John Robbie, former 702 talk show host and media personality
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Howie Combrink
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Howie Combrink
Today at 16:20
[ANALYSIS] Did we make a mistake with Ramaphosa?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela, Political activist
Today at 18:11
Local collector car investment market following international boom trend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Derrick - Co-founder at Creative Cars
Today at 18:13
Business of Sport - future of school sport
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Watt - Commercial and Acquisitions at SuperSport Schools
Today at 18:15
ZOOM The Money Show Explainer: South Africa's credit rating. What matters and what do agencies look at?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carmen Nel - Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Turbine Art Fair goes underground
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Glynis Hyslop - Founder of Turbine Art Fair
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the D... 17 June 2022 1:09 PM
'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who wa... 17 June 2022 11:30 AM
Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week. 17 June 2022 9:38 AM
View all Local
We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day. 16 June 2022 6:33 PM
'No improvement' in municipalities' accountability as just 16% get clean audits Bruce Whitfield interviews audit head Mabatho Sedikela after the Auditor-General delivers municipalities' audit outcomes. 15 June 2022 6:54 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show 16 June 2022 9:24 PM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
View all Business
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner. 17 June 2022 1:02 PM
'Idols' winner Luyolo Yiba bringing 'good energy and vibes' to Braam on Saturday Clement Manyathela spoke to singer/songwriter, Luyolo Yiba. 17 June 2022 12:15 PM
WATCH: Basketball player performing CPR on collapsed referee goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2022 10:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Leach, Swanepoel double Team SA's medal tally at World Para Swimming Champs Leach and Swanepoel each picked up a bronze medal and Christian Sadie finished fourth in the men’s S7 100m backstroke, breaking an... 16 June 2022 6:14 PM
F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 15 June 2022 5:10 PM
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
View all Sport
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world' The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994. 16 June 2022 6:52 PM
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The ins and outs of operating with and disposing of used oil

15 June 2022 1:01 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Used Oil
Rose Foundation

Thabo Mdluli speaks to the Rose Foundation CEO Bubele Nyiba about how waste pickers and generators of used oil can acquire licences for operation.

The Rose Foundation, a non-profit organisation that prevents the irresponsible dumping and burning of used lubricating oil, has called on waste pickers and generators of used oil to register for an operating licence with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs.

The foundation says the acquisition of a licence is to help companies or operators of used oil to respect and preserve the environment from being polluted.

The CEO of the Rose Foundation, Bubele Nyiba, added that there were strict consequences for operating a used oil lubricant without a licence.

If you are generator, someone whose business is coming from used oil, if you generate 20 kilograms of waste per day, you are supposed to register with the South African Waste Information System and therein you declare your waste generation activities.

Bubele Nyiba, CEO - Rose Foundation

If you are recycling a waste oil, you need to operate with a waste licence issued by the Department of Environment. If you are treating and recycling oil without a waste licence, you are breaking the law. The consequences of breaking the law, as far as oil and waste is concerned, you could face up a fine of R10 million or 10 years in jail.

Bubele Nyiba, CEO - Rose Foundation

Listen to the full interview below...




15 June 2022 1:01 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Used Oil
Rose Foundation

More from Local

'Dino Expo' and its founder being investigated after suspicious activity

17 June 2022 1:09 PM

Lester Kiewet spoke to spokesperson at Real Dinosaurs Lisa Smibert, who was unfortunately got caught up in this situation as the Dino Expo used her shows pictures and people thought she was linked to the scam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Inhumane' to deny parents right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks - activist

17 June 2022 11:30 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Sonja Smith of Voice of the Unborn Baby, about the ConCourt ruling relating to the rights of parents who want to bury a foetus younger than 26 weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery

17 June 2022 10:29 AM

In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Too soon to say if cold weather is the coldest on record - SA Weather Service

17 June 2022 9:38 AM

This comes after the weather authority recorded lows of -1 in some parts of the country during the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders

17 June 2022 9:29 AM

Managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, Dr Katlego Mothudi, says this has a detrimental impact of healthcare services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases

17 June 2022 8:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office bearers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HSF heads to court over govt move to cancel Zim Exemption Permits

17 June 2022 8:00 AM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation, Christopher Fisher, says 12 months is not enough and there were no consultations from government on the decision to cancel the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa hopes govt's employment initiatives help reduce depression among youth

17 June 2022 6:27 AM

The president said that he was aware that the lack of job opportunities among the youth also had a psyhological impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana

16 June 2022 10:29 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal

16 June 2022 9:24 PM

An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery

Local

Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders

Local

HSF heads to court over govt move to cancel Zim Exemption Permits

Local

EWN Highlights

Bheki Cele visits slain police officer's family

17 June 2022 1:05 PM

Cape Town International Airport scoops coveted 2022 Best Airport in Africa award

17 June 2022 12:35 PM

UK clears Assange for extradition to US

17 June 2022 12:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA