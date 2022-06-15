To type or not to type: What dating people who are similar to your ex could mean
Dating can be a tricky affair for some people.
It is layered with factors including who you are, the circumstances and who you are dating.
But what happens when you seem to be drawn to people like your ex?
Is it simply a "type" or are you just not over them?
Callers speaking to Thabo Mbluli on the topic all seem to agree that it is simply a case of having a "type."
Ntokozo says everyone has a type and when dating people who are alike, it's just the case of coming back home to what you're used to.
We all [have a type]. I think what might happen is you might vary and go to the side for a little bit but you always come back.. you're drawn to a certain type.Ntokozo, caller
Paul echoes this sentiment, adding that one attracts a particular time of partner.
You are what you eat, nothing wrong with that... You attract what you are.Paul, caller
Palesa takes it a step further, noting that she is attracted to particular qualities in a person, but that doesn't mean she isn't over her ex.
When I date someone who has the similarities to this guy, it won't mean I want to date this guy. It means that I have identified qualities that now I want in a partner.Palesa, caller
Brian, on the other hand, agrees that people have a type, but when it is attached to personality characteristics, you just might not be over them.
When we say you have a type, then you are going for the same kind of woman, physically, the person that looks like that, but if you are now dabbling into things like personality, and your woman currently has the same personality as your previous one, you're holding on.Brian, caller
What are your thoughts on the matter? Is it a type or are you hung up on the past?
Listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54566510_polyandry-a-beautiful-woman-and-two-men-smiling-indoors.html?vti=m9dqm2g2ki8u59lnet-1-83
