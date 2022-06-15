Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous'

15 June 2022 12:51 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
British Airways
SAA
Comair
Kulula
FlySafair
Mango
Guy Leitch
Africa Melane
lift
Early breakfast
SA Fly Magazine

Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor.

Airlines are scrambling to take advantage of Comair being out of the sky. This is according to Guy Leitch - editor at SA Flyer magazine. He was speaking to Africa Melane about the airline operator's liquidation.

The High Court in Johannesburg recently granted Comair an application to be placed under provisional liquidation. In court papers, Comair - which operated Kulula and British Airways, said that it no longer had access to capital to fund its operational costs.

© petertt/123rf.com

RELATED: Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway'

Comair’s liquidation will reportedly see the industry lose 19 000 domestic flights, which is about a quarter of the industry’s capacity, and leaving much of the market to FlySafair and Airlink.

It’s now FlySafair and Lift which are left to take up the bulk of excess demand… SAA has put on two more flights, but they just don’t have… spare aircraft or pilots…

Guy Leitch, Editor - editor at SA Flyer magazine

Profitability on these routes… are now absolutely enormous…

Guy Leitch - editor at SA Flyer magazine

Leitch further discussed the reasons for Comair going down and the state of the aviation industry in the wake of the airline operator's liquidation.

Comair ordered five Boeing 737 Maxes, and had to put down $45 million in preliminary payments… It acquired other companies… and then Covid arrived… It got back into the air too fast… and the grounding… a huge blow to public confidence… Then this massive fuel increase…

Guy Leitch, Editor - editor at SA Flyer magazine

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous'




