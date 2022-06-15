'Cigarette ban created thriving black market, and South Africa lost billions'
The government was wrong to ban tobacco products during the hard lockdown, the Supreme Court of Appeal confirmed on Tuesday.
In 2020, the Western Cape High Court ruled against the tobacco sales ban.
Now, the SCA has dismissed Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s bid to overturn that High Court ruling.
It says Dlamini-Zuma turned to “a Constitutionally perverse argument” to justify an “unsound” ban on cigarettes.
The appeals court also ordered the minister to pay each party’s costs.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson at the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association.
It has created other monsters [referring to the black market] …Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association
British American Tobacco lost R322 million per week, Sars lost about R8 billion in excise collections. You’re looking at about R30 billion that was lost… Many households didn’t earn an income.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Cigarette ban created thriving black market, and South Africa lost billions'
Source : Twitter
