Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with one of South Africa's loved actress, Kgomotso Christopher
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kgomotso Christopher - Spokesperson and chair at Naledi Theatre Awards
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things with Mbali Blose
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mbali Blose - Founder of Blosem Foundation
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA Mandy Wiener spoke to the CEO of Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, about the N3 blockade in KwaZulu-Natal. 17 June 2022 3:04 PM
Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance Mandy Weiner spoke to Phillip Ralehlaka about their demands over the lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance that lea... 17 June 2022 2:43 PM
How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphes... 17 June 2022 2:39 PM
View all Local
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office beare... 17 June 2022 8:04 AM
We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day. 16 June 2022 6:33 PM
View all Politics
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show 16 June 2022 9:24 PM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
View all Business
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner. 17 June 2022 1:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England South Africa begin the tour with a once-off Test match, their first since 2014, before taking on the World Cup finalists in three... 17 June 2022 3:50 PM
Leach, Swanepoel double Team SA's medal tally at World Para Swimming Champs Leach and Swanepoel each picked up a bronze medal and Christian Sadie finished fourth in the men’s S7 100m backstroke, breaking an... 16 June 2022 6:14 PM
View all Sport
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world' The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994. 16 June 2022 6:52 PM
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal

16 June 2022 9:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Beer
Craft beer
ShapeShifter
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela
Tolokazi craft beer
Motheo Khoaripe
Tolokazi
African beer

An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela's startup brewing company was almost crushed by COVID when the government imposed its lockdown alcohol sale bans.

The tenacious young brewmaster pulled through however with a bit of help and a lot of perseverance to unlock new possibilities.

Image of Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer @Tolokazibeer

Equipped with a BSC and an Honours degree in Microbiology, Nxusani-Mawela joined South African Breweries (SAB) in 2007 through its graduate recruitment programme.

When I was the craft brewer specialist in the company I was allowed to create my own recipes... I used to brew for festivals... I was quite fortunate to be given the freedom to create, but in terms of the main brands, I was given access to the recipes... That doesn't mean my beer is the same!

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, Founder - Tolokazi Craft Beer

After leaving the company in 2015, she partnered with Brewhogs Microbrewery in Kyalami. She also started a company called Brewsters Craft, which initially focused on consulting and training.

In 2019 the entrepreneur launched her own beer and cider brand, Tolokazi Craft Beer.

Then COVID hit, then the lockdown, and then the ban on alcohol sales.

It was the worst time... When the lockdown happened in March 2020 the brewery was about seven months in operation... I'd started employing more people... getting ready to really push the brand...

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, Founder - Tolokazi Craft Beer

Sadly, Nxusani-Mawela's funders weren't open to the options of loan restructuring or payment breaks she says.

"It was a very stressful time... I still ask myself how I survived!"

In a nutshell, a connection with a beer subscription service led to distribution of some of her product in the UK.

They helped me find a brewery in Croatia willing to help brew the beer... The beer was sold out [in the UK]... People loved the brand story, they loved the taste...

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, Founder - Tolokazi Craft Beer

From there it opened up all these great opportunities, from the Beer52 conversations I've had other people who are distributors in Europe who reached out... and from the US... It opened me up to the potential Tolokazi has not only in South Africa, but globally.

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, Founder - Tolokazi Craft Beer

Back home, Nxusani-Mawela has also had discussions with some big retailers who are interested in stocking her product.

She is passionate about the African tradition of sorghum brewing, and not simply because some countries grant a tax rebate if you use local ingredients.

For me it was more about not losing our African brewing culture, and looking at how do I combine the clear or Western beer-making with the traditional African beer-making.

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, Founder - Tolokazi Craft Beer

My range is very much African-inspired and telling our story as African brewers... and our available ingredients on the continent.

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, Founder - Tolokazi Craft Beer

Listen to the uplifting interview with the young brewmaster in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal




16 June 2022 9:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Beer
Craft beer
ShapeShifter
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela
Tolokazi craft beer
Motheo Khoaripe
Tolokazi
African beer

More from ShapeShifter

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art

16 June 2021 8:52 PM

'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1

17 February 2021 8:41 PM

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)

27 August 2020 7:18 PM

'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform

20 August 2020 7:07 PM

Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'

30 July 2020 6:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana

3 June 2020 8:18 PM

Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery

Local

Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders

Local

HSF heads to court over govt move to cancel Zim Exemption Permits

Local

EWN Highlights

Khaya Magadla, Soweto boy who fell in manhole, still not found

17 June 2022 7:06 PM

Cosatu protest: KZN vows to engage national govt on persistent fuel price hikes

17 June 2022 6:02 PM

Mbalula: Truckers' recurrent N3 blockades could 'potentially sabotage economy'

17 June 2022 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA