F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week'

15 June 2022 5:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kyalami
Stefano Domenicali
Motoring
F1
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ernest Page
f1 grand prix
f1 in south africa
Toby Venter

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

South Africa was not yet a democratic country when it last hosted an F1 Grand Prix.

The last one, at Kyalami in Johannesburg, took place almost 30 years ago in 1993.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali is this week meeting with key stakeholders in South Africa over the possibility of an F1 race in 2023.

He has already met with Kyalami Circuit owner Toby Venter and organiser Warren Scheckter.

Several races are set to expire with Formula One pushing for a new event next year.

Africa is the only continent that does not host a race.

© hafizjohari/123rf.com

RELATED: Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Are we finally going to have a Formula One race in South Africa? It’s a very crucial week… Toby Venter is quite confident, this is the closest we’ve ever been to it happening. Kyalami has the pedigree, the history, the circuit, and some of the infrastructure…

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

ALSO BY PAGE: Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car

Does South Africa have the money for this? We probably don’t, [but] it is good for sentiment…

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : F1 Grand Prix in South Africa: 'This is a crucial week'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
