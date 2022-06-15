Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
A complaint from a Durban resident got Wendy Knowler to go down what she terms the "extended warranties rabbit hole" this week.
This topic led the consumer journalist to an unexpected and welcome discovery.
"If you buy an appliance with a credit card, you double the extended warranty period", according to a financial expert.
There are Ts and Cs however, Knowler also points out.
I don’t know why I didn’t know this before, so I’m guessing many others don’t know about it either…Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler followed up with a number of banks:
Absa:
"Absa Premium, Private Bank and Wealth credit cardholders qualify for complimentary extended warranty and buyers' protection (providing cover for theft, accidental damage or non-delivery of eligible purchases) which is offered through VISA."
You need to register on the Visa website visacards.africa to create a verified online account. Details on how to claim and terms and conditions are available to registered customers.
Nedbank:
"Nedbank does offer extended warranty and a buyers' protection plan on Visa Platinum (Consumer Banking), Signature (Private Clients) and Infinite (Nedbank Private Wealth) cards. This value add is a standard offering by Visa on all products except Classic and Gold cards, irrespective of the financial institution."
The T&C’s and Policy Document can be found on the Visa site: visacards.africa. To access the benefit and lodge a claim, a client is required to register a bank-issued qualifying Visa credit card on the site.
FNB:
"FNB Purchase Protect is a value-added benefit for tangible items purchased with your FNB Virtual Cards which covers your items against theft or damage. This is an embedded FNB virtual card benefit and comes at no cost to the customer."
"Claims can be logged by emailing purchaseprotectclaims@fnb.co.za and an agent will be in contact to finalize the claims process."
NO word from Standard Bank but it seems to be a Visa thing. GOOD TO KNOW!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview with Knowler below (skip to 5:04 for credit card discussion):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/simpson33/simpson331412/simpson33141200011/34542226-hand-with-credit-card-swipe-through-terminal-for-sale-in-supermarket.jpg
More from Business
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world'
The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994.Read More
How Skills Empire is bridging the gap between job availability and the youth
Amy MacIver speaks to Zimkitha Gebeda, the managing director of Skills Empire about what the organisation is doing to alleviate youth unemployment in the country.Read More
How airports use innovative activation pop-ups post-COVID-19 restrictions
Lester Kiewit speaks to the managing director of HaveYouHeard Marketing, Kirsty Bissett, about the latest in the world of airport activations.Read More
The importance of raising a ‘money saver’ generation
You can start teaching young ones the fundamentals of finance from a young age, as Africa Melane learns.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU
Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in
Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner.Read More
'Idols' winner Luyolo Yiba bringing 'good energy and vibes' to Braam on Saturday
Clement Manyathela spoke to singer/songwriter, Luyolo Yiba.Read More
WATCH: Basketball player performing CPR on collapsed referee goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana
Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families
The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR).Read More
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time
The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.Read More
More from Opinion
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time
The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous'
Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor.Read More
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates
Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.Read More
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state
Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying to level the playing field between big and new entities.Read More
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia
McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.Read More
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective?
Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising.Read More
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.Read More
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.Read More