30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU
The Aspen Pharmacare Group's Stavros Nicolaou talks to Bruce Whitfield from Addis Ababa, where he's been attending an African Union (AU) meeting on future COVID-19 vaccine production on the continent.
Nicolaou (Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development) says the last few months have been disappointing not only from Aspen's viewpoint but more broadly for the continent as a whole.
The South African drugmaker has warned that its COVID-19 vaccination plant in Gqeberha could be forced to shut down after receiving zero orders.
There's a clear statement of intent from the African Union about what needs to happen says Nicolaou.
... there's an express call on the international procurers... to procure a minimum of 30% of the continent's vaccine requirements from African producers.Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare Group
All the stakeholders were present [at the meeting] including the international procurement agencies... regulatory agencies were there... so it was representative of all the stakeholders...Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare Group
The next step is the outcome of the past two days will get recorded, will get sent to the African Union COVID Commission and will then serve for ratification before the AU Heads of State on the 17th of July.Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare Group
Listen to Nicolaou's update on The Money Show:
